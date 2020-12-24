This was a different kind of Christmas, a slimmed down version, a more austere one but Christmas nonetheless.
We look for the signs that Christmas will afford us the opportunity to gather and renew the family vows once again. More than the presents, and those aren’t bad, it’s the chance to share a meal, sit in front of the fire and leave what’s outside, outside.
Think “Get Together” the song by Jesse Colin Young:
“Come on people now
“Smile on your brother (sister and parents too)
“Everybody get together
“And try to love one another right now.”
Getting together was not a lock this year and if the Grinch ever had a chance of stealing Christmas, 2020 would have been his best shot. We had two of the four kids here and two of four grandkids. Not bad. Better than some, worse than others.
“You know we ought to be thankful for the good things in our lives,” Sue said. “Better to take a half-full approach to this Christmas because many people have it worse.”
You’re asking me to be a better person and that isn’t not easy. I’m better going the other way.
A few days ago, we went to Uricchio’s to buy some gift certificates. While we were waiting for Brian, Claire’s son, to run our card, two women came, each looking for gift certificates.
“We have to support our local small businesses,” one said.
One said it but we were all thinking it. It made me want to cry and when I cry, I get hungry and when I get hungry, I start thinking about Uricchio’s Baked Lasagna Bolognese.
“Half full?” Not when you eat an entire serving of the Bolognese. The world is a better place with that kind of cold-weather, comfort food.
The road to half full may also be littered with Chex Party Mix. Corn Chex, Wheat Chex, Rice Chex, roasted peanuts, Goldfish crackers, pretzels, Worcestershire sauce, seasoning salt baked in the oven and laid out on parchment paper on the kitchen table making the kitchen and half the house smell good for hours.
Sue makes and distributes the Party Mix in tins to neighbors every Christmas, but this year it was especially good. What did you do differently?
“I used onion salt and garlic salt for the first time,” she said.
First time? I hope it’s not the last time and I’d appreciate it if you use it every time from now on.
She made the thumb print like cookies with apricot jam centers followed by the soft ginger cookies that Nora helped with by rolling them in sugar and then eating some warm out of the oven.
Last weekend, we visited Andrew and Lillian, our two grandchildren in La Jolla, and their parents.
We sang Christmas songs, sat under blankets and read stories and played in the pool. Our cup runneth over and over.
Not many adult presents this year because the kids were encouraged to donate to Operation Smile. To quote Smile’s website: “Every 3 minutes, a child is born with a cleft lip or cleft palate. It takes as little as $240 and as few as 45 minutes to provide life-changing surgery and a bright, beautiful new smile to a waiting child.”
Wednesday evening we were watching “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” the excellent adaptation of August Wilson’s play about a blues singer in the early part of last century, one of 10 million Netflix’s shows we’ve watched this year.
We were sunk deep in our recliners and sofas when we heard singing and sleigh bells outside. We walked to the door and friends had hooked an open trailer to a truck. The trailer was decorated with lights and filled with children singing “Silent Night,” with Raffi in the background providing the musical cues. It lasted for about a minute, but a minute was enough and it beats Netflix every time.
Hard to steal Christmas even if we are scattered around the countryside. We love you and will celebrate together again. That is a promise.
•••
Musical recommendation from Sue. “Mary, Did You Know,” sung by the Detroit Youth Choir.