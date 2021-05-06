HERB BENHAM: To live and dine in New Orleans

Skip a meal. Pick one. For us, it was breakfast in Oxford, Miss.
We were en route to New Orleans. We should have trained like we were heading to the valley finals. We were preparing for the feast.
The “feast” began at Commander’s Palace. Food fit for a king. For a king or his royal subjects way down the line.
We skipped breakfast, but not lunch because we’d heard about the Mayflower Cafe in Jackson, Miss., which was on the way to New Orleans, part of our 6,000-mile, three-week cross-country road trip. New Orleans was a detour but Sue’s a sucker for New Orleans.
Skipping one meal is doable but two seemed un-American. This was a trip to discover America not disavow it.
Besides, who can turn down butter beans — fun to even say the words — grilled chicken, fried chunks of eggplant, fluffy rolls, two glasses of sweet tea and then a slice of coconut cream pie that not only had height, depth, girth and width but a coconut tree’s worth of coconut. Do you know how good coconut cream pie can be?
However, now it’s 2 p.m. and we have a problem. We’re playing dinner-defense. We’re in a car for another 2½ hours, scheduled to arrive in New Orleans at 5 in time for a 6:30 dinner reservation and we may be full from our culinary voyage on the Mayflower.
It’s not like you can do exercises in the car. Remember when they were encouraging people to do stomach tightening exercises when they were at their desks? I could do those and I might burn 8 calories. I burned more calories when we were on the outskirts of Jackson and it rained so hard I thought we might float away in a sea of Jackson rain while we huddled in our car outside a gas station.
The key is water, not drown in it but drink it and then drink more and by 6 p.m., walking to the restaurant from the St. Charles Inn, I felt like I was close to fighting shape.
“Hey, you guys look great,” called out a woman in a tan Lexus SUV, who had rolled down her window at the corner of Prytania and Washington.
We do? We do. Of course we do but thanks for noticing my smart blue dinner dinner jacket, Sue’s lacy gold top over her black dress and our jaunty-water-logged stride.
I’d forgotten that Commander’s Palace is across the street from the Lafayette Cemetery, handy really.
Handy because if you are eating and the food is so good you say, “I feel like I could have died and gone to heaven,” the cemetery is across the street and you're halfway there.
Our hostess guided us to the garden room on the second floor. We’re definitely going to heaven. Not only did it have beautiful carpet, great light, red balloons on several tables signifying anniversaries or birthdays but it included Samantha, a former classical oboist who had a career-ending lip injury, and Jarryd as our servers.
A great meal is like a fantasy, play and a tableau rolled into one linen dinner napkin. Everybody plays their part. The gracious servers, the grateful diners, everybody buys into the narrative. When they brought the Commander’s crisp romaine salad and the appetizers — a 3-ounce serving of the turtle soup au sherry that makes you want to grow turtles so you can turn them into soup, the shrimp and tasso henican featuring wild Louisiana shrimp (that was making me feel kind of wild) along with tasso ham, pickled okra, sweet onions, five-pepper jelly and Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc, it didn’t matter if the ingredients were real or not.
The four servers set the dishes on the table so lightly they might as well have been landing planes on four adjacent runways. It was part dance and part synchronized swimming. I was surprised that judges dressed in black coats didn’t step out from behind the columns with score cards and give the servers a 9.9.
I was two Manhattans in but if one of those statues of Jesus had crossed the street from the cemetery and said, “Come with me, son. You are ready,” I would have willingly taken his hand had I not pre-ordered the Ponchatoula strawberry shortcake for dessert because you cannot walk away from a warm buttermilk biscuit, Louisiana strawberries and Chantilly cream.
The plan was to walk it off the next morning but a torrential rain had us huddled underneath a bus stop on St. Charles Avenue. We asked a man if he knew of a coffee shop nearby where we could make it without getting further drenched.
A few minutes later, we were three beignets and two coffees deep at the Uptown Coffee & Beignet Co., talking with two retired guys who shared a granddaughter at a nearby Catholic school. This being New Orleans, lunch wasn’t that far away so we asked for a recommendation.
They were all over it and suggested Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar. A couple of hours later, Sue had a shrimp po'boy and I had an oyster po'boy. Wow, They were crispy, the French bread wasn’t too thick or doughy, the fried oysters jumped with flavor and the accompaniment of pickles, mayonnaise and lettuce was spot on. Dinner that night was at Clancy’s, another feast, highlighted by oysters wrapped in Brie.
***
We thought we were finished but are you ever really done in New Orleans? Samantha, our server at Commander’s, had told us about Birdy’s Behind the Bower on Magazine Street, where she is the general manager. Can’t leave without breakfast so we had cannoli French toast and the butcher’s bowl with house-made tots, a crispy yet tender potato revelation. Samantha sent us on the road with a Birdy’s box of pastries. We were in New Orleans for 39 hours and had five great meals. New Orleans has the kind of food that makes you want to do double workouts.