HERB BENHAM: This project is for the birds

Where are the birds? Did they fly south? North? East or west?
I knew there was a water shortage. I was unaware there was a bird shortage too. I cannot remember a day when I didn't see or hear birds singing from every tree.
I recently put up a bird feeder and I haven't seen a bird since. Not in the backyard. Not between the kitchen window and fence, where I hung the bird feeder packed with fresh bird seed.
I'm not counting the hummingbird I saw a few days before. That's a bird but not the kind I'm looking for. I'm looking for a big bird with a big bill and big feathers. The kind of bird that might appreciate a bird feeder and, while it feeds, puts on a bird show to the delight of the person who is doing the dishes or standing at the sink late at night, wondering how they are going to make it upstairs to bed after four swigs too many of a rum and Coke.
I'd wanted to give this bird thing a chance. My mom loves birds and has a couple of busy bird feeders hanging from the Jeffrey pine trees outside her condo at Mammoth. Squirrels can be a bother but she always has birds.
I don't have to worry about squirrels. Rats perhaps, maybe a nimble opossum, but unless either one learns to fly or employs a parachute and floats from the fence, we're probably OK. Right now, in the absence of birds, I'd take an attractive rat or an unattractive opossum.
This bird feeder reminds me of a Bruce Springsteen concert when the crowd has become unusually quiet and Springsteen shouts, "Is there anyone alive out there?"
I'd ordered the Twinkle Star wild bird feeder hanging for garden yard outside decoration, hexagon shaped with roof on Amazon for $18.95. It was an Amazon choice. The bird feeder had 17,490 reviews and averaged 4½ stars. It looked as if the bird feeder had enjoyed an enormous amount of bird-feeding success. If you couldn't attract a colorful array of birds, there was something wrong with you.
The bird feeder looked small when it came. If it had been a house, it would have been one of those micro dwellings, with one room where two people couldn't move at the same time without a measure of domestic choreography.
I bought a 20-pound sack of bird seed at Costco as per a friend's suggestion who had a bigger bird feeder and was a credit to Bakersfield ornithology.
I screwed a large orange hook into the fence post, the sort you might hang a bike in in the garage, and then hung the bird feeder. I would have preferred one of those elegant iron rods that you drive into the ground with a hook on the end but I didn't have one. Somebody gives you that or you buy one at a yard sale for a buck.
The bird feeder was ready. I thought birds might fly right to it, a flock of Canadian geese, a grackle, I'd take a crow. Anything.
"You might have to wait a week," said a friend. "Once they find it, they'll go crazy."
Nothing. That day, the next day or the day after that. The birds had disappeared. It reminded me of the lines of a poem by W. H. Auden:
"Let aeroplanes circle moaning overhead
"Scribbling on the sky the message He Is Dead,
"Put crepe bows round the white necks of the public doves,
"Let the traffic policemen wear black cotton gloves."
Did I have to scatter a trail of crumbs and seeds from the backyard to the side of the house like Hansel and Gretel? Does it require hanging a stuffed bird in midflight with its mouth open? Would some intriguing music help, the sort they use during a relaxing massage?
It can't be this hard. If the birds are gone, we're probably not far behind. Heading south and not coming back soon.