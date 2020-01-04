A boy needs a desk like a man needs a project and for Christmas, the man and boy got both.
Andrew, our 4-year-old grandson, was the “boy” and I was the “man.” Andrew’s gift was to be his first desk and chair. Next year he will go to kindergarten, and a desk should give him the foundation from which to meet the kindergarten challenge.
The desk was simple and sturdy and had been made in Vietnam. My job was to apply the walnut-colored stain followed by a coat or two of urethane.
It was the sort of project that if one closed one’s eyes, one could imagine that he had almost made the desk himself had he been Vietnamese and lived in Vietnam.
The only thing better than a project is a gimme. A lay-up. A project that makes heroes out of mere mortals.
I like wood. I’m comfortable with wood. I understand wood and by the time I was done staining and sealing the wood, the wood and I would be one.
I dragged the set onto the back patio on one of those rare sunny, December Saturday mornings. There wasn’t a breath of air. Rather than rubbing on the stain, as the directions said I could, I painted it on with a new brush I had bought for the job because painting seemed more artistic.
“Please tape the edges on the insides of the drawers so we don’t get stain on them,” Sue said, before I’d started.
I did, but wondered if she knew with whom she was dealing. Mine was a steady hand. I wasn’t a flinger. My strokes were smooth and precise.
Twenty minutes later, I was done with the first coat. It was smooth and beautiful. I walked around the desk and admired it from the front, back and sides, even going down on one knee for the horizontal view, before going inside and pouring myself a congratulatory cup of coffee.
A couple of hours later I checked on the drying progress. What were those bump-like specks of the top of the desk? I looked closely and they appeared to be dust and bits of leaves. How could that be possible on a day without a breath of air?
I dragged both desk and chair into the more controlled environment of the garage. I tried to remove the bigger pieces of particulate matter from the top of the desk. I was reasonably successful except I was leaving small fingerprints on the yet-to-be dry stain.
That’s what the second coat is for. For adjustments. For making things right.
I pulled out the drawers so everything would have even exposure to the air. I noticed several splotches of the walnut-colored stain on the bottom of the biggest drawer.
How did those get there? It must have come like that and I hadn’t noticed. Even so, why would it matter? After Andrew fills the desk with papers, pencils and books, no one will ever see those angry, quarter-sized splotches.
The garage stopped the floaters from landing on top of the desk, but the dogs are in and out of the garage all day long. Charlie was good, but Poco, the blind, chocolate lab, ended up brushing against the back and sides of the desk and leaving brown hair on the newly stained vertical surfaces.
No problem. Once we moved the desk in against a wall, between Andrew’s bed and a bookcase, no one was going to see the dog hairs anyway.
I checked the next morning to see if the first coat was dry. It wasn’t. Had somebody snuck into the garage during the night and put on a second coat because the stain still glistened? The garage was cold and that didn’t help. Before leaving, I pulled a few more brown hairs from the left side of the desk before it started looking like a fur coat.
Just one more coat
For the next couple of weeks the weather turned bad or good, depending on how you value wind, cold and rain. I managed to apply two more coats of stain, the last one three days before we traveled south to give Andrew his new desk and chair.
Both desk and chair were still tacky when I slid them into the back of the Jeep, something that precluded me putting on the urethane to finish the job. I was now squarely in the mind games phase of this project: “Maybe the urethane was unnecessary. The desk was going to be inside a house and not exposed to inclement weather.”
“Papa, can we put it in my room now?” Andrew asked.
No we can’t, son. Not unless we want to stain the wood floors, carpet and the clothes we are wearing when we do so.
A few minutes before we left to return to Bakersfield, I told Andrew’s father that there was a can of urethane in the desk drawer and when the stain finally dried it wouldn’t be more than a 15-minute project.
To his credit, Andrew’s father didn’t swear at Andrew’s grandfather and said something like, “No problem.”
It’s only January. We have eight months. The desk and chair should be ready by the time he starts kindergarten.
