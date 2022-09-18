HERB BENHAM: This pilgrim not weary — yet

Soon I will be on a pilgrimage. Friends might be surprised and say to themselves, "Hasn't he been on one all along?"
They would be right but you know how things go: We get sidetracked, take a left rather than a right, are spun around and turned backwards and forget, to quote a Miller Lite commercial or one for Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips, that every day counts and we may not walk this way again.
This month, Sue and I are hiking nine days of the Camino de Santiago Trail in Spain. Also called the Pilgrim's Way or the Way of St. James. What better path could someone like me trod — I, a seeker of truth, light and someone who once tried to impress his girlfriend, now my wife, by saying "My goal is to transcend transcendence."
Many do the whole enchilada: hike more than 450 miles, which can take a month and change. And while I appreciate their dedication, I plan to find myself and the meaning of life in far fewer days and then get on with it.
Everybody has their own reasons for going. Earlier pilgrims, like Nancy Louise Frey who chronicled her adventures in "Pilgrim Stories," went "for adventure, out of curiosity or to free themselves from social norms … Death was an anticipated outcome of the journey but one that ensured safe passage to the heavenly Jerusalem."
Given that a pilgrim could die on this trek if he were not heavily supported, lunched and dinnered and provided with guaranteed lodging in Spanish paradors at the end of day, it would be easy, and kilometers off the mark, to think that some seekers might be focused on temporal matters, superficial things like delicious Spanish food. Who can say enough about Spanish wines — cheap, plentiful, delicious and redder than the blood pilgrims like me have left on the trail for the last 1,000 years.
Being a pilgrim can wick it out of you, so it behooves the traveler to get three squares and some proper rest every day. Enjoy the food, wine, probably the delicious desserts and the comfortable beds at night, although sleeping on the Spanish hardpack with a sharp rock digging into one's back might sharpen our sensibilities, drawing us closer to life, life with all its ups and downs.
There are six others in our group including Sally Baker and Beth Espinoza from Bakersfield; Georgina, Sally's childhood friend from England; my cousin Bea, who will represent the small in stature but the mighty in spirit; and former Bakersfield residents Melissa and Wes Knapp. Like many pilgrims before us, we will be shouldering packs, ours filled with light snacks, sunscreen and bottles of pilgrim water. A support vehicle will be ferrying our suitcases to each night's accommodation, and I don't want to be pushy because it's not my style, but If I could make a request to the support staff, please lay out my stylish black pilgrim dinner clothes on the bed next to my pillow with the small colorfully wrapped piece of Spanish chocolate nestled in it.
I have seen people on special holidays drag wooden crosses behind them and it crossed my mind that in advance of our trip, dragging a wooden cross, especially on the 14-mile day might be impressive and inspire some "likes" should I choose to broadcast such a feat on social media. This in turn would mark me as somebody to watch. Sort of a Faces in the Crowd moment like the back section of Sports Illustrated in the '60s.
"Man, that guy is dragging a cross. He must be really serious."
I've decided not to do that because I don't want to make people feel bad and cause them to think their journey is less worthy than my journey because I'm pulling twice as much weight. Given the pilgrim that I am, I lift people up rather than dash their hopes and dreams. I'll save that for the sprint on the final day near the holy city of Santiago de Compostela, when I out-touch them at the Finisterre Lighthouse.
I'd prefer to bear my burden quietly. When you look at my life, see what I have accomplished, what I have given the world, that I've been shouldering, willingly and without notice or complaint, a huge load for a long time.
As a punctuation point, this trip will end in Paris where Sue and I will celebrate our 43rd wedding anniversary. Talk about carrying a load.
What do you pack for a nine-day walk? Simple is good.
A single pair of pants, one pair of shorts, one shirt, half of a pair of socks, a light rain jacket and snacks that include jerky made from the deer I plan to run down on the trail.
I may pick up a walking stick in Burgos at the beginning of the walk made from cork oak, the sort of tree Ferdinand the Bull was fond of resting under — although I will not be resting, seekers seek, they don't rest — because a crooked walking stick will look good in the photos.
Nine days, 50 miles, who knows what a pilgrim might find. One could hope for a dose of humility. Some of my fellow pilgrims could use some.