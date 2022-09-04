HERB BENHAM: This is something I can handle

I have a bump on my left thigh. It's not attractive. I used to be perfect. What happened?
A friend has something similar on his back. He mentioned the phrase "fatty deposits." That didn't sound flattering, but it didn't sound fatal either.
Fatty deposits make you think of an unusual kind of bank account. Rather than money, the balance grows with each ounce of fat. Although there can be periodic shortages of money, there is usually an abundance of fat.
I spent several days with a brother and several friends in what we called a retreat, which makes it sound as if we are under siege when things are going pretty well in our lives more or less.
The less part of it would be physical ailments. Everybody has something, something comes with age. It's not whether you have something, it's how many somethings you have and what you plan to do about them.
If you have two somethings, you're like an NBA player. An NBA player without the talent, salary, fans, NBA-quality doctors or tens of thousands of people questioning your motivation because you're nursing a couple of somethings.
Whatever you think you might have, you don't want to Google it. Not if you want to stay cheery and positive. Not unless you want to be pricing coffins.
One friend has a hip. He has two hips but one of them is a "something" and is interfering with golf, his preferred form of exercise and fun.
As a friend, and somebody who doesn't currently have that problem, it is important to feign compassion and concern all the while thinking, "That poor son of a … I'm glad I don't have what he has."
After exhibiting concern and compassion, it can be helpful to offer a diagnosis:
"It's probably cancer," I said. "Hip cancer. It's quite common with people like you. Weak people."
The prognosis is not good. It's normally fatal. I'd be surprised if you lived through the end of the week. The end of the year is out of the question.
"Have you thought about getting a hip replacement?" I say. "They've gotten quite good at them."
He might respond, as he did, that the MRI did not indicate that a hip replacement was required.
"I don't care what the MRI shows. I can look at you and know that you need a new hip. You can barely walk. You're a mess."
Implicit in your diagnosis and recommendation is that a new hip will require months and months of rehabilitation, a period in which they will have no fun, get no exercise and probably develop a fatty deposit on both legs.
Another friend had a bum left knee. The knee has hurt for months and isn't getting better. It was obvious that he needed a knee replacement regardless of what his physical therapist was saying.
"A knee replacement could really help you. If not that, I would suggest you go straight to amputation."
I came away from the retreat feeling good about myself. I don't have a knee or a hip. I have a fatty deposit. It's a something but at least, it's not something else.
Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.
