HERB BENHAM: This is something I can handle

Herb Benham column

Herb Benham

 The Bakersfield Californian

I have a bump on my left thigh. It's not attractive. I used to be perfect. What happened?

A friend has something similar on his back. He mentioned the phrase "fatty deposits." That didn't sound flattering, but it didn't sound fatal either.

Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.

