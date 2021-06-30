HERB BENHAM: This holiday deserves a fair shake

Last Thursday was National Handshake Day. National so-and-so days seem lighthearted and conceived in a Hallmark workshop — National Spaghetti Day, National Cuddle Up Day, National Bubble Bath Day, National Popcorn Day — but this one, serious or not, is worth celebrating and gives me a warm feeling, the kind you get when you shake somebody's hand.
Dad taught me how to shake hands. His handshakes were warm, firm and drew you in. Firm was important. Not punitively firm, not I'm trying to break your hand firm, not I'm the strong man in the circus firm but firm as in steady. Firm as in "I'm here and I'm glad you are too."
What you didn't want was a limp slackdaddy. A grip that indicated that you were shaking hands under protest and would lodge an official complaint later.
In addition to firmness, it was important to look the other person in the eye because without eye contact it didn't matter how firm your handshake was. Look them in the eye until they return your gaze and then look away only when you have exceeded an appropriate amount of familiarity, familiarity that you may or may not have earned.
Looking meant, "I'm glad to see you and if I have not had the pleasure of your acquaintance, I look forward to getting to know you."
Dad taught me to shake hands after a tennis match. Taking that long walk, if you lost, to the net and offering your hand. This could be challenging especially when the opponent, in your unerring estimation, had not prevailed fair and square or had crushed your hopes and dreams.
"I don't want to shake your hand but I have to because my dad told me I had to."
If the outcome was unclouded and in one's favor, then you were Handshake Johnson, handing out handshakes like pretty girls do flowers to the matador in a bull ring.
For years, I thought shaking hands was more of a boy-to-boy or man-to-man thing but life improved when I realized it was de rigueur to shake a woman's hand. Shaking a woman's hand became an unexpected pleasure because women are intuitively better hand shakers than men. Rarely are they trying to prove anything. They know they have exceeded you in all categories that count so why make a fuss about it.
***
When we had kids, I wanted to pass along the lessons I'd learned from Dad. If I did nothing else, at times I may not have, at least I could teach them, and sometimes their friends who may have been in need of instruction, how to shake hands.
"Be firm, look them in the eye, don't be in a hurry and if you can smile, even better."
They learned, I think they learned, at least they make a good show of it with me.
What I've realized is that good things can happen when two people rest their hands in one another's. It is as if they are saying, "We come in peace." If it is goodbye rather than a greeting, a handshake is a down payment on next time.
One of the more challenging things about the last 20 months was being unable to shake people's hands. Now that we are back, people seem hesitant about making the first move, so it may be incumbent on us to lead.
I'm OK with fist or elbow bumps but they don't replace a good handshake. Every day is National Handshake Day. Now, that's something to celebrate.