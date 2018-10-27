Check his blood pressure. While you’re at it, maybe his sanity, too. Ken Wonderly is not only restoring a house built in 1895, he’s enjoying it, unruffled by the clouds of flying dust, high-pitched whine of the electric saws and nail guns that sound like small automatic weapons.
The house is on the corner of 20th and C. If you’ve driven 20th Street over the last 12 months, you may have seen it. Fenced, the property is crawling with red trucks, most of them with Gundlach’s Plumbing painted on the sides in white lettering, given that Wonderly has owned Gundlach’s for the last 14 years.
“I’ve always wanted fix up an old house,” said Wonderly, who has been on the job himself almost every day. “I’ve fixed up cars before, I’ve built houses, but I’ve never done this."
Wonderly doesn’t have to do “this.” “This” doesn’t help his business, which employs 30 people. “This” doesn’t make payroll. “This” probably drains the account as Wonderly has redirected his crew to the old house on 20th.
“This” isn’t a has-to-do-thing, it’s a want-to-do.
As in, wanting to learn new things. Wanting to tear, bulldoze and then make it whole again.
Wanting to look closely at the bones and determine if the house was healthy before doing anything.
“It was,” Wonderly said.
“It” has a concrete bunker foundation that made the house sound from the ground up. “It” was not bolted to the foundation, Wonderly discovered, and strapping the house to the concrete bunker was one of the first things his crew did.
Wonderly bought the house in an online auction almost sight unseen. He’d seen pictures online, driven by, walked laps around the house and looked through every window he could but was unable to go inside prior to buying it.
Wonderly knew the basics — 2,200 square feet (the basement is another 1,100 square feet), four bedrooms, one and a half baths, a pool, carriage house, tack room and stable. He knew the house was a Foursquare prairie style, a perfectly square box and that he hadn’t seen another one in town. Wonderly also knew the house was owned by Fred Borton, the attorney who founded Borton Petrini in 1903, and that Borton's wife probably owned the house until the 1950s.
He also knew that he had gotten a decent deal (although he demurred when asked the purchase price). He also understood that old houses are usually overflowing with surprises and that the $225,000 in renovation costs he’d budgeted might not be enough. He was right because that $225,000 has grown to $275,000.
“My problem, and my wife gets mad at me, is that I can’t do things cheap,” Wonderly said. “I want to bring this back as close to the original as possible.”
“Original,” another word for period, includes restoring the huge double-hung windows and staying with the original rippled glass.
“I had to learn how to repair double-hung windows,” Wonderly said, noting the house has warm, generous light in almost every room. “Normally, panes of glass are $30. The antique glass ones were $100 each.”
“Original” means keeping the pine wainscoting downstairs, restoring the carriage house, saving the tack room and repurposing it into a pool house.
Wonderly also made taste decisions. His father, an old wood shop teacher, added a phone nook in the kitchen. Wonderly built a Murphy door down to the basement and put in a butler’s pantry.
Then, there have been the outright modern touches. Wonderly wrapped the house with James Hardie siding (concrete and pre-painted), put in a luxurious master bathroom replete with a dressing area and giant closets, inserted a giant mirror over the fireplace that turns into a TV, scraped and remodeled the kitchen and rewired and replumbed the house.
•••
Wonderly is closing in on a completion date, if February or March, can be considered close. Although the house has challenged and tapped his creative juices, Wonderly and his wife, Shelley, probably will not be moving in.
“My wife doesn’t like stairs," he said. So even though he's lengthening the stair tread from 9½ inches to 10½, that won't sway his better half.
The Wonderlys are happy with their own house: a 45-foot Prevost bus — think luxury apartment on wheels — that is parked in the driveway at 20th and C.
The pleasure for Wonderly has been in the doing. Traveling back 100 years through a Foursquare prairie style house. Perfectly square and now probably more perfect than when it was built.
