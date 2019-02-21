It’s easy to ignore the desert but unwise to do so in the late winter and early spring when it can surprise and delight, and scatter seeds that may burst into bloom over the unfolding years.
Recently, I visited Borrego Springs to see my mother. Borrego is the poor man’s Palm Springs but there is nothing poor about the 600,000-acre Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, nothing poor about the Santa Rosa and San Ysidro Mountains and nothing poor about the canyons, washes and rocky fields filling with wildflowers like spring rain.
My father went to Borrego for 30 years. Now, that he’s gone, my mother goes to escape the Mammoth winters. The desert can be easy on old bones. Old bones and good memories.
Mom can name all the flowers. This talent skipped a generation with her kids but for the last few years she’s been teaching Fabi, her 30-something helper, the names of birds and flowers. They are a pair and will spend five minutes huddled over an iPhone photo going back and forth on whether the bird pictured is a peregrine or a prairie falcon.
We drove to Ella Wash one morning to check the progress of the wildflowers. People who look for wildflowers are like fisherman. Catching fish is good but catching fish is not everything. Sometimes a nibble and a taste of the outdoors is cause for celebration.
Mom and Fabi called out one wildflower after another: Arizona lupine, golden poppies, desert sunflowers, sand verbena, dune evening primrose, desert lily, whispering bells, spectacle pod, brown-eyed primrose, ghost flower, rock nettle, rock daisy, coppers jewel flower and lax-flower.
I was out of wildflower-spotting shape. Maybe it was my sunglasses. Everything I saw looked dead, dying or the thing before dying.
Everything wasn’t dead and my sunglasses were fine. What was off was me. This was not the Carrizo Plain with acres of fiddlenecks, lupines and poppies. You can see those from your car at 60 mph without having to roll your window down and still get home for lunch.
Desert wildflowers are better appreciated with a microscope rather than a telescope. Looking down, rather than out. Exploring inner space rather than outer.
“Exploring inner space” sounded good. It sounded like something I should do. I stopped walking in circles as if I were trying to land a UFO, sat on a rock and closed my eyes.
The desert had a light, sweet smell. When I opened my eyes, I noticed butterflies. Butterflies splashed against the desert bloom. That sounded like the first line of a song. I wondered if it was taken and if not, whether it was the sort of thing that could catch on and become part of the wildflower lexicon.
I looked down. Even with all the rain, the soil was sandy and had bits of pink granite. I know granite. I’m rarely fooled by granite.
I’d brought some of Dad’s ashes. I’m trying to take him to all his favorite spots in California. He’d be right at home with the sand and granite. Sand, granite and Dad.
I sat for an hour. There was no reason to speak. Speak or move. Ask the “butterflies splashed against the desert bloom.”
All of us are fisherman. Some fish in the ocean. Others in the desert, where in late winter and early spring, the fish are jumping for joy and if we are lucky, so are we.
