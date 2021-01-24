Taylor Hearn is an average 12-year-old boy. He likes to play baseball in his cul-de-sac with his brothers — Greyson, 9, and 18-year-old James Jr. — ride his bike and fish with his dad, James Jr., and siblings at Virginia Lakes near Mammoth.
“Average” except Taylor is blind due to a congenital disease that was supposed to take his vision later than sooner so many of the things he likes doing require the cooperation and commitment of people around him while Taylor supplies the enthusiasm and love of life.
“You wouldn’t know he’s blind,” says his mother, Jillian. “Taylor is the most cheerful, positive kid you can imagine. He still wants to do all the things that kids his age do.”
“Do” starts with riding a bike. With the help of his parents, siblings, sixth-grade teacher Jennifer Mumby, Kerry Ryan from Action Sports and Co-Motion Cycles, maker of tandems in Eugene, Ore., Taylor is back in the saddle, back on the road and back enjoying the simple pleasure of riding a bike, in this case, a tandem with his brother Greyson.
Tandems aren’t cheap and in the days of COVID nor are they readily available. A decent one can run $3,000 and then ride the tandem elevator up. Not only are most bikes scarce but tandems are usually sized for adults. One that would fit a 9- and a 12-year-old would have to be made to order and you might as well get two jobs and a loan in order to afford one.
The story of how Taylor and Greyson were gifted a beautiful new, correctly sized, Dodger-blue Co-Motion Cycles tandem about a month ago is like listing the credits in a movie — many people helped — but the wheels started rolling with Mumby, Taylor’s teacher at Rancho Vista Elementary who is so crazy about her student that she wishes she could have him in her class for the next six years.
“Taylor is a rock star in ways that matter,” Mumby said. “There is something special about him. He knows when people are struggling and tries to help. He never says a word about his blindness. He keeps his focus and keeps on going.”
•••
The tandem project started with a Zoom program Mumby put together for her class in September with a young man named Newton Nguyen, who is blind and has a degree in geophysics from Berkeley. Not only has Nguyen completed scores of triathlons but he has ridden long distances on a tandem.
“Taylor was fascinated with the program,” Mumby said. “He asked Newton how he was able to run (tied to his helper with a string) and ride.
“The next day it occurred to me: We have to get this kid a bike.”
“A bike” as in a tandem. Mumby was not a cyclist, knew next to nothing about bikes and didn’t know where to look and so started combing Walmart, Big 5 and bike shops from San Diego to the Oregon border, eventually landing at Action Sports in Bakersfield with Kerry Ryan, who has never met the word “no.”
“There isn’t much more gratifying than helping with a project like this,” Ryan said. “With Co-Motion’s help, we were able to build this amazing bike for these amazing kids and teach them how to ride. Now they can ride from sunup to sundown.”
Greyson, all 70 pounds of him, rides up front in what is called the captain’s seat. Taylor is the stoker. They’ve already fallen once, so they got that out of the way because to ride is to fall, and when you love cycling, to fall is to get back up again.
Mumby had to figure out a way to raise the almost $5,000 to buy the bike.
“I put it on Instagram,” Mumby said. “I’m from Idaho and most of the money came from my friends in Idaho. More than 100 of them pitched in.”
Who’s not going to contribute to that cause? If Mumby had set up a GoFundMe page, she probably could have raised enough money for a tandem and a new road long enough on which to be heaven bound.
“My students were involved with this, too,” Mumby said. “They wanted daily updates. They wore T-shirts that said 'Inspired by Taylor,' with three pictures on it with a skateboarder, fisherman and a bike. The plan was to give him the new bike in front of the class but since we were conducting classes remotely that didn’t happen.”
•••
The Hearns were an unusually close family before COVID and before the tandem, both of which have probably brought them closer still. Jillian has lived in Lancaster for more than 25 years, the Hearns have been married for 18.
Although James Sr. works as a superintendent for a construction company that builds high-rises and apartment buildings and commutes to L.A., their boys are everything to them.
Three years ago in October, James and Jillian were in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Musical Festival when Stephen Paddock opened fire upon the crowd, killing 60 people and wounding 411.
“I thought we were going to die,” Jillian said. “There was a man on top of me who had been shot and who I thought could have been bleeding to death. All I could think about were the boys and who would take care of Taylor.”
Jillian called her parents to say goodbye, find out what was happening in the news about the shooting and because she didn’t want her parents to hear about it on social media before she had a chance to tell them.
Her family mindset changed. Always a mother, mostly a stay-at-home one, she now became doubly invested in her boys.
“As a parent you know you are the best for them and want to raise them yourself,” she said. "I’d always enjoyed my days with them but now I am beyond thankful.”
Greyson and Taylor ride in the cul-de-sac now but one day they will probably go farther. Then, farther still. When they return, it may be as men, but until then, and perhaps after, too, this family rides together.