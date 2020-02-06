No one died, not that I know of, but better to do these things sooner than later because sometimes later can be later than you want.
He doesn’t deserve this. “This” being ink, but he could care less about ink as long as he beats you in tennis, bocce ball, cycling or tiddlywinks.
Hank’s retiring. Slipping his rackets back in his Wilson tennis bag. Later this year, he will leave his job as director of tennis and fitness at Stockdale Country Club after 28 years.
I’ve known Hank Pfister for 60 years. It used to be 50, and that seemed like a lot, but this being a running clock, the clock kept running.
I’m not sure he’s changed. Yes, Hank’s bigger but Little Hank was always Big Hank. Big Hank, or as some of his friends call him, Colonel Pfister.
"Colonel," because the former 17th-ranked player in the world, husband to Kim for 43 years, father to Patty, Kelly and Andrea and grandfather to eight (friends are forever playing catch-up with Hank— if you have three grandchildren, he has six, if you caught a two-pound rainbow trout, Hank landed a four-pound native brook) is the ultimate alpha dog.
Alpha dog, thrown around more than it should be, fits here. There are a bunch of would-be pups nipping at his heels, but they’re not raising much more than a light scratch.
We talked recently after the finals of the Australian Open between the winner Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.
I suggested the match came down to a Djokovic second serve at 4-3 in the fifth where he went for and made a second serve at deuce going wide. Djokovic’s nerve, I said, decided the match.
After I trailed off, Hank said, “Thiem lost the match because he made 15 unforced errors down the line that should have gone cross court.”
Game, set and match, and I’m not talking about the Australian Open.
When Hank returned to Bakersfield after finishing his pro career, he left money on the table by not taking a job at a fancy club in Florida or in Palm Springs. He and wife Kim liked this town and wanted to raise their kids here.
Their three girls were not only exceptional but didn’t cause their parents a lick of trouble, according to Hank. If you suggested that the teenage years were a tad challenging, he’d look at you like, “I’m sure they were, rookie.”
This is not somebody who has a lot of patience with rookies, especially in the tennis world. There are a million pros with a million philosophies but Hank’s can be summed like this: “Learn to take control of the point and finish the point at the net whenever possible.”
In other words: “Be a Man,” “Be a Woman” and go alpha on your opponent
Not everybody wants to hear that and as an instructor Hank was not for everybody. He could challenge and inspire but no paycheck or guarantee of future employment would keep him from telling students (and parents too) the truth:
“You swallowed the olive on that slice backhand." “You went down the line when you should have gone cross court.” “You’re kidding yourself if you think you’re going to land in the top 100 playing like that.”
When Hank mentioned he was retiring, it felt like a moment. There are some people who you cannot imagine retiring much less dying. This is one.
“It’s enough,” he said. “I’ll be 67 and Kim and I want to go to places we didn’t visit when I was on the tour and I want to work on the ranch,” referring to a pristine piece of property the Pfisters bought near Springville.
He might play some golf too, a sport naturally he is good at. Once I mentioned a mutual friend who played a lot and had a low handicap and Hank said, “If I played as much as he did and I wasn’t a scratch golfer, I would kill myself.”
Tennis, however, may not be a big part of the future. He’d rather make things, fix things or invent things. He once fashioned an athletic shoe in his garage that he imagined would eliminate sprained ankles.
For 60 years, I’ve had the pleasure of competing with him, needling him and listening to stories that often involve a big fish, a monster serve or a favorite dog who chased bears away on a family camping trip.
Fun aside, I’ve admired this alpha dog and the absolute certainty with which he’s lived his life. No failure of nerve there.
I wanted to do this sooner than later because it’s possible he might outlive me just to win one more time. Well done, Colonel.
