This is the plan.
Bacon.
Christmas should start with bacon. That includes the smell of bacon frying in the house, the look of bacon adorning your plate and the taste of bacon in your mouth.
Bacon will look good next to Lori’s cinnamon coffee cake with the sour cream and walnuts. Lori dropped it off last week with instructions written on top of the foil. Defrost, warm at 250 degrees, enjoy.
I wonder if Lori’s family will be enjoying coffee cake, too, because it didn’t sound like they were. John, Lori’s husband, seemed subdued when he heard that Lori had given us one. I’ll have to remember to tell John how good the coffee cake was the next time I see him. When it’s no longer Christmas and there is no Christmas coffee cake to be enjoyed.
Christmas starts with a fire. I hope it’s a burn day, but if it isn’t, I’ll take a shorter shower.
The boys are home. I wonder how everybody is going to feel when they see that I have given them socks. Don’t underestimate socks. Socks could change your life.
The problem with socks is they don’t take up a lot of room under the tree. The tree is divided into two parts: what’s on the tree and what’s under the tree.
What’s on the tree looks great. There is not much under the tree other than cavernous spaces that look like Christmas black holes. Socks won’t help much there. We might be better off draping the socks across the branches and calling attention to the top of the tree rather than the wind whistling through the empty spaces below.
I thought about putting the socks in the stockings. Plump those up rather than stuffing them with oranges. People love oranges but no one wants to see an orange in their stocking. An orange is a huge disappointment. An orange in a stocking is an orange that does not get eaten. Not even juiced.
Once again, Sue is a problem. Not a problem generally, but a Christmas problem as what do I get her? I could give her my orange. I wonder how she feels about socks, and to that end, I asked her before Christmas whether she was satisfied with her socks.
She seemed surprised by the question, perhaps even crestfallen. I don’t know why. If you want to walk down the road after you get them, a good pair of socks will keep you from getting blisters.
I thought about detailing her car. That’s thoughtful, isn’t it? It requires real effort as well as a visit to Mister Car Wash.
If I don’t detail her car, maybe I can hose it off after breakfast. Hosing off a car is like detailing it. Especially after I snap-dry it and the sun hits the paint just right.
I bought new floor mats for her car a couple of weeks before Christmas to replace the shredded and faded ones that she’s had for years. I got a good deal on them at Pep Boys. They’re nearly the same color as the old ones and they almost fit.
The dogs already have their gifts: two giant, soft doggy beds. Poco’s blind, so it took her awhile to find hers. Charlie’s dragged his from the garage into the rain so his is wet. Serves the little fellow right. His Christmas present came with a Christmas lesson.
Nora, the third grandchild, will probably walk down the street at some point. She’d better. If she doesn’t, she may not get her presents.
After opening presents, we might FaceTime Lillian and Andrew, the grandchildren in La Jolla. Send our love and Christmas cheer. If they’re not overheated, overstimulated and able to stay in the picture while their parents are yelling at them, it could be something to look forward to.
The plan is to have Sue’s folks over for Christmas dinner. I can’t wait to see them. Especially if $100 bills are falling out of their pockets.
That’s the Christmas plan. Bacon, socks and a clean car. Hard to top that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.