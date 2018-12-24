Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.