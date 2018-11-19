I spent a weekend in Palm Springs recently. My picture of the city was wrong on a lot of counts; might as well join the club.
Calcified, moribund, snooty, rich white people?
The city couldn’t have been friendlier, more alive and more welcoming.
Palm Springs has style, smart zoning — with Walgreens, McDonald’s and Starbucks painted or stuccoed in that desert sand color — and was clean as a whistle.
Palm Springs is like Death Valley. Either nobody is dropping trash or if they are, somebody is picking it up.
The desert is beautiful in the fall and winter. Great hiking, right on the edge of the city and for breakfast try Townie Bagels.
Remembering Dr. Loos
Don Loos, the surgeon who died recently, had generations of fans. Talk about loved, revered and admired.
A former patient called from Roseville to say that Loos was “the finest guy that God ever put on this earth.”
Shafter’s Dolly Hei wrote: “In April of 1977, my 23-year-old son, Steven, was involved in a Shafter shooting that involved three others, all of whom died. He was wounded by the shooter and that bullet remained in his shoulder for 2 1/2 years.
“Dr. Loos heard about it and offered to remove the bullet on an outpatient basis, at no cost.”
Steve Ledbetter: “Dr. Loos was a great gentleman and doctor with a bedside manner to match. The late Bob Lynn told me when the doctor fixed his hernia he had a spinal instead of a general anesthetic and therefore was awake and Dr. Loos was telling him jokes during the surgery. He also removed my sister's melanoma several years ago and she's had no recurrence.”
Goodbye, Mimi
My old editor Mimi McAndrew died recently. She was barely 5 feet tall, but she carried herself like a 7-footer.
Her husband, Tom, who also used to work at the paper, wrote this about her:
“Besides being the love of my life, she was the best newspaper editor I ever worked with. Her pride in editing and making good stories better rubbed off of everyone she ever met.
"She even edited my emails. 'Mimi, my emails are private,' I told her. She said the email was poorly written and she said she fixed it. She told me I should be thankful.
"She was most proud of the collaboration, with me, in producing two daughters, Siobhan and Molly. ... We were married 48 years. Our love never got old, never got stale. It never will.”
***
Local teacher Joyce Victor emailed to say that her son, Benjamin Victor, will be the only artist with three sculptures in the U.S. National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C., in a few months. His larger-than-life bronze of Chief Standing Bear for the state of Nebraska (each state has two statues) will be unveiled in the Capitol soon.
For pictures, go to artrenewal.org/13thARCSalon/Home/Exhibition.
***
In a recent column, I referenced the late Ann Williams, an English teacher from West High, and the beautiful piece about fall she wrote years ago.
Bobbie Hulson wrote to say that Ann is not late (she’s ailing) and that she taught at BHS. If Mimi, my former editor, had been around, she probably would have caught both of those errors.
***
Take the advice of my good friend Scott Laurente and his wife, Lisa, and see “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the new movie about Freddie Mercury who was the lead singer for Queen. Mercury had a four-octave range (that’s a lot) and could sing.
Although the movie stumbles a couple of times, there are some concert scenes, specifically 20 minutes of the Live Aid concert at the end of the movie, that are thrilling and touching.
***
Words of wisdom from Henry David Thoreau by way of Ann Gallon: “Many people go fishing all of their lives without realizing that it is not the fish they are after.”
