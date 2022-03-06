HERB BENHAM: Think twice before messing with this philosophy teacher

I wouldn't want to mess with Kendall Moya Arthur.
I'm not sure you'd want to either and I know at least one woman who might agree.
Arthur, who is profoundly deaf, having lost her hearing 15 years ago, has taught philosophy at BC for 31 years. She swims five to six times a week in the early session (5:30 to 7:30 a.m.) at McMurtrey Aquatic Center.
Mess with her and this is what could happen.
"Since the summer, I've come early to morning lap swim to sit and knit — it's one of the highlights of my day: quiet time, fresh air, no household chores staring at me and doing something I love.
"Recently, at about 4:35 a.m., I was knitting with my back to the door (in order to catch better light) and my swim bags were leaning against the door. I sensed something and looked up to see my bags gone.
"'Well, (expletive),'" I thought. 'There goes my swim gear (in a mesh bag), my towel and after-swim stuff. I guess I'm not swimming this morning.'"
Arthur got into her car and drove the long way home to see if she could find her bags, thinking that whoever took it would realize there was nothing of value (including 30-year-old swim paddles) and dump it.
As Arthur swung through the back of Maya Cinemas, she saw a woman carrying her mesh bag, crossing California. Arthur drove to the other side of the street, got out and asked her for stuff back.
"I told her it was only swim gear, and it was unlikely that she needed it or could get any money for it," Arthur said.
"She swore at me (I can lip-read that phrase), so I reached over, grabbed my bag and pulled hard, wrestling it away from her. Meanwhile she's yelling at me and starting to hit me. I pulled back and tossed the gear into my car."
Enraged, the woman beat and kicked the car and tore the rear wiper blade off the back window. Arthur returned to the pool hoping the office staff could call the police.
"The staff wasn't there yet. I noticed when I looked through my bag that I had several of her things: some official looking papers, a roll of toilet paper, a serrated saw blade, a broken comb and an empty cup," Arthur said.
"I realized I also had her release papers from the KCSO Central Receiving Facility a few blocks away."
According to the papers, the woman had been arrested the previous night and charged with assaulting a police officer, possession of narcotics, mayhem/disorderly and vandalizing a vehicle.
She had been released at 12:05 a.m. that morning. She was described as homeless and gave her address as the Bakersfield Homeless Center. She had court dates scheduled, one in L.A.
That's when Arthur's soft side kicked in, and I'm not sure most of us would have been that forgiving.
"I felt sorry for her, as I thought she'd been set up to fail, angry that she had been released in the middle of the night with no options."
With help from Kelly, a member of the Aquatic Center staff, she called 911 saying she was helping somebody who was deaf (Arthur has since learned how to do that herself).
Arthur, maybe this is her philosophical side, went from victim to advocate: "I wrote an email to the KCSO Metro Division commander, relating what happened and wondering why this woman had been released to recommit five hours later."
The head person at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility responded and said they had had to release her because they'd run out of room to hold the more dangerous people.
"Yes, it was a stupid thing to do. It isn't a wise move to confront a homeless person as one never knows what kind of person this is/how sane," Arthur said.
"But, I am a professor who is used to being in authority and taking charge. Mostly, I am left appalled at how this woman was set up to fail by the system."
Arthur came away from the experience thinking that an addict released in the middle of the night might not be in the best condition to make good decisions.
Arthur is a tough, capable woman. Soft heart. Not a bad combination.