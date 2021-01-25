The column about receiving the first of two vaccine shots for COVID-19 at Bakersfield Heart Hospital did not meet with universal accord. Several readers wondered what strings we had pulled in order to qualify, given that many people are older, more essential or in greater need than we are.
A few people were upset when they called Bakersfield Heart Hospital after reading the column and were told that there were no more vaccines presently available.
These are touchy times and in touchy times, people can be touchy and not necessarily the kind of touchy that many of us have missed over the past 11 months.
We (Sue) had actually heard about it on TV a few days prior to receiving the shots and Sue drove over to the hospital the day before and learned we could show up the following day without an appointment.
My sense is that heretofore, and I hope it changes, other than front-line workers, there has been a certain randomness to the way the vaccines have been delivered. Clockwork it may not be.
Both our daughter and son-in-law in San Diego have gotten theirs, after Hunter, waking up in the middle of the night after not being able to sleep, made his appointment for the next day.
I understand how people could be miffed but I’m thinking better times are ahead both with COVID and the vaccine. That's my story in 2021 and after completely muffing a prediction for 2020, I’m doubling down this year.
***
John Hale thinks I may be premature about shaking hands and having dinner up close with friends and family. According to a Healthline.com article, it still may be possible to get the virus and pass it along to others after taking the vaccine even though you don’t get sick yourself.
***
Speaking about better days, I was in Target or Rite Aid or some such place capable of delivering holiday surprises and I picked up a bag of York Peppermint Patties in heart shapes in honor of Valentine’s Day.
I didn’t think it was possible for peppermint patties to taste any better, but this dark chocolate miracle tasted even better heart-shaped. All they need is Janis Joplin singing, “Take another little piece of my heart now, baby.”
***
If you didn’t see Amanda Gorman, the inaugural youth poet laureate, recite her poem, “The Hill We Climb” at the Inauguration, I recommend you do by clicking on the link or copying it on your computer.
What poise, grace and incredible talent. Is it fair that somebody so young could be that good?
***
I’d never read this quote about the late Hank Aaron but it was in a 1987 L.A. Times story by Jim Murray:
“Henry was an all-around ballplayer. He could, as the locker room cliche has it, do it all. When he hung up his No. 44, whatever Henry didn’t lead the world in, he was second. Or at worst third.
“As the late Fresco Thompson used to say, 'Henry is a streak hitter, he only hits on days ending in Y.'”
Aaron wasn’t that big. He was 6 feet tall and weighed 180. It took perfect timing and the kind of strength that doesn’t require huge muscles to deliver rockets.
***
How much fun was it to see two quarterbacks — 43-year-old Tom Brady and 37-year-old Aaron Rogers — duke it out for their respective teams, Tampa Bay and Green Bay on Sunday. I am a super-young guy so it’s not like I have an interest in what older athletes can or cannot do, but it gives other old people hope. You too can perform well at whatever you do even though you are embarrassingly old and ought to think about letting us younger guys and gals take over because we are a lot younger.
***
Steve Denyes, a musician and surfing friend of mine (he surfs like Federer plays tennis), turned 50 recently and he wrote this song, which goes down as my song of the week as we’ve already covered the treat of the week in the heart-shaped peppermint patties.
There are a couple of lovely moments in the song, which is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/gNjGDV5SIeo.
***
Californian dining columnist Pete Tittl agrees with the woman who recently said there was a shortage of good bagels in Bakersfield (the Costco bagels notwithstanding).
“I agree with the woman who wrote to you about the bagels. The closest I’ve found in Bako to the real thing is at Bagels and Blenderz.”