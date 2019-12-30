This can be a good time of year because all the leaves are down, which sounds like a tweak of a song by the Mamas and the Papas. All the leaves are down but the skies are blue rather than gray.
Blue because we are starting with a fresh canvas. A fresh canvas and a clean slate. Although spring means renewal, winter doesn’t get the credit it deserves for making that possible.
Renewal started with the mighty winds we had recently. The winds seemed biblical both in strength and duration. All day, night and day.
Along with displacing the tarps that gamely tried to keep the rain from having its way with the north side of our house, the wind tore at the six liquidambar trees in front as if to say, “We’ll see what you’ve got.”
They didn’t have enough. The leaves that hadn’t been drummed to the ground by the cold storms before, clung to the branches with their tenuous grip but eventually blew into the street, the side of the house and the stand of plumbago against the fence.
The sticker balls are another matter. Sticker balls are stubborn and the winds made a brown, prickly carpet on the lawn. Look up and there seems to be another thousand balls clinging to the branches no matter how many thousands have fallen before.
Sticker balls should be good for something other than accidentally stepping on them and doing the sticker ball shuffle. Good for something like powering cars or pressing them together to make sticker-ball logs for fires but what they’re mostly good for is throwing.
After Christmas the boys threw them at the stop sign on the corner. Accuracy improved by tying two sticker balls together by their stems and hurled them at the red metal sign, which made a pleasing sound when struck.
The game seemed a way of getting back at the lack of utility of sticker balls but also getting even with the man.
A different kind of better
The leaves, sticks and sticker balls ended up in large, sloping piles in the streets. Later, the city would come by with big trucks and pick up the piles. I like it when the “man" makes the sticker balls, leaves and sticks disappear because now we can start over. I want to thank the “man” and wish the man a Happy New Year.
Now everything is clean. The lawn is bright green with winter rye. The flower beds still have leaves in them, but it makes sense to rake them now because they are no longer fed by an endless supply of leaves. The lawn and flower beds will be clean for months except for the sticker balls, which will continue to rain from the sky.
There are no more leaves to clog up the fountain and shut down the pump. The water will be as clear as a mountain stream. No more tearing it apart and putting it back together.
Our places may never look better than they do in December, January and February. It’s a different kind of better, not the green better of spring or the lushness better of early summer, but a lean, austere, clean better.
We see what has to be done. The branches that have to be pruned, the azaleas that have to be replaced and the boards in the deck that are rotted and could make a man fall through up to his waist.
We can make plans but there is no rush. Nothing is growing and nothing is falling. We can rest and wait.
All the leaves are down. The sky is gray but it may be bluish-gray if you look hard enough. Good times are coming, but are here now too.
