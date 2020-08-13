I ordered my first pair of boots. Boots and Bakersfield go together like trucks and Bakersfield, heat and Bakersfield and country music and Bakersfield. Boots are Bakersfield putting its best foot forward.
Go to a party, the fair, a farm, the oil fields, and people, often man-people, are wearing what Jerry Jeff Walker called “manly footwear.”
I’m not that man, I’ve never been that man and I’m probably not going to become that man.
I cut my teeth on moccasins. Moccasins are the opposite of “manly footwear.” They’re what you wear when you venture quietly into the forest or walk into a party with a strobe light throbbing and “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” pulsating through a smoky room heading full throttle toward wholesale degeneracy.
Boots make a statement. They say, "I’m here to do a job and sometimes that job is straightening out a situation that’s gotten off track or out of hand." Sometimes that job is you and when a pair of steel-toed boots arrive, that’s the last job you want to be.
The boots that caught my eye were in a pop-up ad on the computer. That was probably my first mistake. Most people buy their boots in stores like the Emporium Western Store or Boot Barn, which are floor-to-ceiling with boots and wall-to-wall with people who are wearing boots and who can talk about them with bootlike certainty.
“Men Vintage Hand Stitching Comfort Soft Leather Boots from PearlFeet.” These boots were made in Hong Kong.
That should have been my second clue. Boots aren’t supposed to be made in Hong Kong even if they are made in Hong Kong. They should be made in El Paso, Texas, where, after you buy your boots, you go to the West Texas Chophouse and order a Tomahawk pork chop.
Third clue: “Men Vintage Hand Stitching Comfort Soft Leather Boots.”
I’m not sure you can buy “vintage” in boots. Vintage is when you’ve had boots a long time and work, wear and the passing of decades has not made them older, but better.
Buying vintage is like buying class. Better to have some in the bank rather than on loan.
Fourth clue: “Comfort soft leather boots.” Aren’t boots supposed to hurt to begin with? Don’t boot wearers have to earn their comfort one job, one rodeo and one dusty foot at a time?
Clue No. 5: $43.99. What decent, respectable, steel-toe-fearing boots cost $43.99 and that included shipping from Hong Kong?
If this wouldn’t give the normal boot-buying man pause, the color might have. Yellow? If I’d seen a yellow pair of boots, I've tried to put them out of my mind.
When they came eight weeks later because $43.99 boots from Hong Kong move slower than a Bakersfield heat wave, they weren’t yellow. That was good and good would soon be hard to come by.
I took them out of the package. They smelled like boots. They sort of smelled like boots. They smelled what boots would smell like if they were on a conveyor belt and had passed slowly by a pair of real boots and picked up a little boot smell.
They looked small. Boots shouldn’t look small even if they are small. Boots should look impressive no matter what size they are. These weren’t boots, they were bootlets.
I’d ordered 10s. If these were 10s, they were the smallest 10s I’d ever seen. Petite was not what someone has in mind when he orders “manly footwear.”
No way I could get them on but if I did my voice might go up an octave. When you buy a new pair of boots you want your voice to go lower. If you’re an alto, you want to become a tenor, a tenor a baritone and a baritone a bass.
I took a picture of the boots and sent them to two friends — boot experts.
Harry, who specializes in stylish, wear-around-the-city boots, said, “They look like boots a Hobbit would wear.”
Russ, who has 30-year-old work boots that spend every night guarding the front door before they guard his feet the next day around 100 tons of steel pipes, pumps and oil derricks, said, “Don’t ever let me see you in those boots. Furthermore (my word), if you ever wear those in Taft or Maricopa, I wouldn’t give a western nickel for your life.”
For sale, one pair of yellowish boots. Good for the forest. Perfect for a Hobbit.
