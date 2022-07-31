HERB BENHAM: These are a few of my favorite things

It's good to get the old girl back. I'm talking about Charlie at Westchester Barber Shop. The shop's near the old Pep Boys on 24th Street, which is now becoming another auto parts store and "so it goes."
Charlie's been gone for a while. This time she had neck surgery but if it's a body part, she's had about all of them operated on. I'd say she's a tough old bird but there's nothing birdlike about Charlie.
She's direct, speaks her mind, has great-grandchildren and when you look at her and do the math, you don't think it's possible but maybe that's a Bakersfield thing.
Above all she is a good old-fashioned barber who knows how to cut men's hair. Charlie's old school. The kind of barber your father's father had although he might not have had his hair cut by a woman.
Charlie brought in another barber, which is more good news. He's a young man. Polite, circumspect and in many ways the opposite of Charlie. Balance can be comforting.
•••
It's going to be one of those columns. One of those makes-your-life-better columns because you've listened to big Herb and I deliberately did not capitalize "big" because Dad retired "Big Herb" and it's going to stay retired.
About 300 yards west on 24th is Melanie, the masseuse, from whom I have been getting massages for the last few months. Before you die, while you're alive or in any other state of being, treat yourself to a massage.
What a pleasure. Some people get scared away because a masseuse may have put the hurt on them at one time, but once you screamed out or held up the red card, they got the message. Most masseuses like Melanie are sensitive to maiming their clients.
Big city massages can run $150 an hour, Bakersfield is cheaper. Melanie is $45 and she gives you a bottle of cold water to boot. Support your own masseuse if you haven't been for a while and you are looking for a new one Melanie is reachable at 661-204-4827.
•••
I don't usually spotlight my own children in columns unless it's in service of humor or pathos, but in the efforts of trying to make your life better in the middle of a roasting hot summer, here it goes.
Our youngest son, Thomas, has opened Tommy's Pizza inside the Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant on Truxtun extension. Without going too overboard, it's the best pizza I've had in Bakersfield and maybe the best anywhere. The crust is stand-alone great.
Thomas trained for years on the pizza line at Chez Panisse in Berkeley. Pizza (and Pizzaville has been my longtime favorite) is always better hot and eaten on the spot, so I would suggest going into Imbibe, ordering one, having a glass of wine, beer or a soft drink along with it. (The Caesar and chopped salads are terrific, too.)
Give me your feedback on the pizza. Tommy's is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Call 661-863-9291 (direct line) or 661-633-9463 (Imbibe).
•••
I had the best tree trimming experience recently with Advanced Tree Care.
Tree trimmers can be butchers but these guys were artists. I recommend them. Call 661-444-2903 or 661-862-9646.
•••
Talk about making the town better. You know a building is ugly when it looks better after it's torn down and you're looking at a pile of rubble.
I'm talking about the Greyhound bus station, which was recently leveled. I've heard the owners are thinking about some sort of mixed use — retail, housing and maybe commercial — but right now it's nice to have it empty and be able to see the mountains.
•••
Remember those Dot's Pretzels I was raving about? Turns out that little ma and pa operation is now owned by Hershey's. I know the pretzels are fantastic but friends say the cheese curls are even better.
•••
CeCe Algra sent this email:
"Dear Herb,
"Here is my last travel adventure: I had an urge to see all my far-flung relatives ... mainly nephews and nieces, great- and great-greats as well as grandkids and greats there too; and my stepson and families.
"I called it my 'Family Odyssey.' I left April 30 and returned June 3. I saw ten families in nine states, which involved twelve airplanes. I made it a point to stay only two full days at each. It was one of the best experiences of my life. I had seen most of the greats last when they were still in preschool and now they were graduating from high school or in college!
"I always took everyone to a nice restaurant so no one had to cook while I was there so I had a different cuisine in every city, which included Dallas; Houston; Atlanta; Tampa; NYC; St. Paul; Minot, N.D.; Billings, Mont.; Denver; Sacramento; and Los Angeles. It was a joy to see them and I was treated like a 'Queen'!!"