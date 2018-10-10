The garage fridge finally died. It was in hospice for months and last week, we said goodbye. Services will be private and limited to me and the two dogs who mourn its passing because they knew the fridge as a repository of chicken scraps, spaghetti and meatball leftovers and rib bones.
There is nothing better than a garage fridge. It’s everybody’s ace in the hole, the answer to Thanksgiving overload, the place to store the 20-pound turkey, a gallon of pressed pomegranate juice, the extra loaf of rosemary Parmesan bread, cold Cokes, ice packs, frozen Gatorade ice pops for Nora, a case of beer for children visits, chilled white peaches and blueberries during their respective seasons. An outside fridge is the difference between buying a carton or a flat of fresh fruit. The difference between laying in a six pack or a case.
This fridge was a doozy. It hummed, had precision doors and had space, generous and as wide open as the Great Plains.
“Herb, I have a fridge I’m not using,” said my brother Derek, almost 20 years ago. “You can have it if you want.”
I normally don’t drive 272 miles one way for a used fridge, However this was a Sub-Zero. I liked the sound of Sub-Zero. I liked saying it to myself, to other people and to anybody within earshot.
Sub-Zero. Not zero, but below zero. A Sub-Zero is the difference between cold, real cold and don’t even think about putting your tongue on it.
I rented a small U-haul trailer and drove north, wrestled the Sub-Zero onto the trailer and headed home. In Livermore, 240 miles from Bakersfield, the trailer got a flat. With the help of a kind Livermorian, we eased the Sub-Zero off, changed the tire, and somehow lifted it back on. I don’t know how. Maybe a spurt of emergency panic strength that people sometimes have when things go bad. Now I can barely push the fridge two feet in order to sweep behind it.
I’m not sure the Sub-Zero was any better than a Frigidaire, it could have been worse and responsible for half the PG&E bill but it was fun, and fun is currency. The Sub-Zero was worth it just for the friend envy.
“Herb, I can’t believe you have a Sub-Zero in your garage,” friends said.
A few months ago, the freezer stopped freezing, the ice pops melted, the rosemary Parmesan bread softened and the ice packs turned gooey.
The appliance repair guys cleaned it, pumped it with freon and ran compression tests but eventually they gave up. It was futile but giving up seemed like giving up on a friend. Life seemed sub par without a Sub-Zero.
I called the city (868-3074) and discovered they had a program whereby they would pick up two large items (sofas, chairs, appliances) every three months for nothing. A couple of days ago, I wheeled the fridge to the curb, gave it its final cleaning removed the shelves and duct-taped the doors, which felt like nailing the coffin closed.
For one night, I was the guy with a Sub-Zero on the curb in front of his house. The next morning, before dawn, I heard the clanking rumble of a big truck. The truck had a big claw on it that, when set in gear, picked up the Sub-Zero and set it in the bed of the truck as effortlessly as if it were a shoebox.
I waved to the man driving the truck. I mouthed the words “thanks” to him. I think it was to him. “Him” and my ace in the hole.
