Last Saturday, we went to the snow. For people who live in the valley, going to the snow is like going to the beach. Neither is part of our daily lives, so “going” has a ring to it and that ring sounds like adventure.
This adventure included our son Sam, whose idea it was, his 3-year-old daughter, Nora, as well as Andrew, 4, and his 2-year-old sister, Lillian, our grandchildren from La Jolla. We took care of them last week, which is another kind of adventure that swings between sublime and “what were we thinking?”
We chose Tehachapi rather than Breckenridge because of the diminished risk of having them get sick and leaving their mark on your car forever.
Preparing children for a trip to the snow reminds me of the piece by Chris Buckley about taking his children skiing:
“Set alarm for 4 a.m. in order to begin dressing process of child. (Note: Allow at least a half-hour for locating left mitten, which child does not remember having used for toy soldier's sleeping bag the night before.) Drop child off at resort's Ski Bunny program. Banter cheerfully with staff as you attempt to pry hysterical child from your legs. Affect bemusement over his insistence that he does not want to be enrolled in Ski Bunny program. Tell staff that child 'actually loves' skiing and is really adorable once he stops screaming.”
It wasn’t quite that arduous but it included making your peace after you packed the car with “waterproof” parkas, gloves that didn’t fit and shoes likely to slip on the first piece of available ice, that you have forgotten something. Adventures are like weddings: The party starts when something goes dramatically amiss.
Mishaps don’t matter. Not when you’re going to the snow. Andrew and Lillian had never been before, so they might as well have been going to the North Pole.
The weather was perfect on the drive up. Fifty-two and raining in town and as we climbed through the Tehachapis, the temperature gauge in the Jeep dropped to 50, 48, 44 and 40. The rain might turn to snow when we got there and it did.
We had grand plans to go to Tehachapi Mountain Park, plans that quickly bit the snow.
“It’s still another 20 minutes to the park,” said Sue, after we had turned off on the first exit in Tehachapi. “Do you think they really care?”
Maybe not. More snow, less snow, the important thing was the snow, which was everywhere.
“Look at the snow on top of the roofs,” Andrew said, as we passed a shopping center.
We could have stopped at a snow-clad Taco Bell and they would have been happy. As it was, I drove partly up the mountain and parked next to a church that bordered a park. There were dozens of cars. Snow days are popular days.
The kids couldn’t wait to get out and when they did strode like snow warriors toward the center of the park and two snowmen named Steve and Olaf.
Lillian took off her gloves. That wasn’t a good idea, especially since the wind was blowing and it was snowing hard, but who is going to reason with a young snow warrior? Nora, showing some Bakersfield pluck, stayed out the longest. That said, we were back in the car in less than 10 minutes. Maybe five.
If this wasn’t hot-chocolate weather, I don’t know what is and we headed for Kohnen's Country Bakery, the much-talked about German bakery in Tehachapi. “Much talked about” because of what they do right starting with espresso chocolate chip cookies, walnut bars, peanut butter cookies and generous cups of hot chocolate. This place could have invented friendly and reminded me of Schat’s in Bishop and Mammoth.
The highlight was a floor-to-ceiling chalkboard and a bucket of chalk for the kids (and adults) to play with. Why haven’t I seen that in a restaurant before? We left but could have bunked down through the snowstorm.
Fortified, we went outside the bakery on the deck with the kids who pelted me with snowballs. Their first snowball fight. Their first snow and a good warmup for a visit from the North Pole later in December.
