On errands and trying to appear useful, I asked if we needed anything at the grocery store.
“Yes, could you stop by Vons?” Sue said. “I need a couple of things. I couldn’t find them at Smart & Final.”
I studied the list, written on a small sheet of yellow-lined paper. I like a plan. You don’t want to walk into a store willy-nilly. People might think you’re confused and have forgotten why you came.
The list included:
Clam juice — one bottle
Wheat Chex — two boxes
Famous Chocolate Wafers
M&M's Christmas, red and green peanut — one bag
What is clam juice? Is it the water you soak clams in in order to get the sand out? "Don’t pour out that clam water, we can put it in a bottle, call it clam juice and make a fortune."
You could make a fortune but who is going to buy it? We would but we probably won’t be starting a trend.
If you were Vons, where would you put clam juice? Juice implies that it might be in the juice section, sitting shoulder to shoulder with the Ocean Spray cranberry juice, but common sense tells us that clam juice is more of a cooker than a drinker.
I found it with the canned meats and tuna fish. At first, I stared at the rows of tins, my expression similar to somebody intoxicated by a strange religion. I knew the clam water was there because I was getting that grocery store vibe: “You’re close. Don’t give up. I’m here.”
Finally, I saw the light and then the clam juice. I was elated because there is nothing better than a grocery store victory when it provides proof of your usefulness.
I knew where the Wheat Chex was, it was in the Chex section, cowering among its more popular siblings, Corn and Rice Chex. Wheat Chex, which was for Sue’s Christmas party mix, comes in a small box. It’s almost as if the manufacturers are embarrassed about Wheat Chex and don’t want to call attention to it.
Sue and I have talked about her delicious party mix. Have you ever noticed what’s left in the bottom of a tin of party mix? What’s left is a Wheat Chex mix — Wheat Chex mixed with other Wheat Chex.
Wheat Chex can be tough to find because Wheat Chex is to Corn and Rice Chex what bottlebrush bush is to the giant sequoias. They shade the Wheat Chex if not make it disappear. I found a box but I was close to giving up hope.
Famous Chocolate Wafers. Those are like the golden tickets in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” There are about five boxes of those in the world at any given moment and aren’t you the lucky one for finding it. I was but I could have been a wasn’t too.
How tough can the red and green Christmas M&M's be? Tougher than you think because they weren’t in the candy section with the 60 other varieties of M&M’s but with the Christmas stuff near the front of the store as you walk in.
Bingo, I found one, but it came in a 2-pound, 6-ounce bag, sort of a party pack size.
That was a lot of M&M’s, even if you like M&M’s, but do you ever have too many? That’s a religion we can all get behind.
