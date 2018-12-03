It is a luxury to fall asleep to rain, as we did last week, stir during the night to rain drumming on the composition roof and then wake up to rain dripping from the trees. That’s good-night and good-morning music.
The first rains are akin to a baseball game where heretofore your team is getting shutout 4-0 and it’s already the fifth inning. Until you score, get on the board and get off your back, humiliation seems unavoidable.
Then you eke in a run and you’re alive. It’s reassuring to have rain and snow in November rather than later in December when desperation mounts and we’re near hysterical.
“It’s never going to rain again, ever.”
We’re on the board. Almost an inch of rain. The foothills are turning green and that is cause for celebration.
***
One of my favorite George H.W. Bush moments was during the interview he did with his granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager about his legacy. Like any sensible man, he brushed off the legacy part saying that was for other people to decide (I have that problem too, as you might imagine).
"I made some mistakes,” he said. "We did some good things too."
He took responsibility for the missteps and shared credit for his successes. Bush knew that we are better when we are on a team and working with one another.
If you want to dissolve into a sea of tears, listen to Barbara Bush read the letter he wrote her after they lost their daughter Robin. Talk about a decent man who loved his family.
***
People responded to the Scrub Daddy column because they realized that what they’ve been looking for all their lives is not love, nor the perfect career; it’s a sponge that will do battle with dirty counters, pots, pans and dishes. This inspired Susan Reep to talk about her own piece of miracle dish-washing equipment.
“I too discovered a must-have by accident. Try Reveal by Rubbermaid. I got one for each daughter. It cleans hard-to-reach cracks, circles and little places. I got mine at Walmart in Sheridan. I think this may be the most popular gift I’ve ever gotten the kids.”
On the subject of household miracles, Shafter’s Dolly Hei has this suggestion:
“If you have animal or stinky gym bag odors or anything like that, buy some bamboo charcoal bags. You'll be amazed at their ability to suck up bad scents and take 'em away forever! Honestly, they're miraculous.”
***
Skye Dent responded to the column about aches and pains and what to do about them.
“I suggest a bubble bath and champagne,” she said.
A bubble bath and champagne. Easy to forget about but that’s some good medicine right there.
***
Recently I quoted a reader who had quoted Henry David Thoreau: “Many people go fishing all of their lives without realizing that it is not the fish they are after.”
I received this email from Jeffrey S. Cramer:
“Thoreau never said that.
"Michael Baughman wrote in his 'A River Seen Right' p. 156, clearly paraphrasing and not quoting: 'I think it was in Walden where he wrote that a lot of men fish all their lives without ever realizing that fish isn’t really what they’re after.' Baughman may have been paraphrasing from Thoreau’s Journal, January 26, 1853:
“'It is remarkable that many men will go with eagerness to Walden Pond in the winter to fish for pickerel and yet not seem to care for the landscape. Of course it cannot be merely for the pickerel they may catch; there is some adventure in it; but any love of nature which they may feel is certainly very slight and indefinite. They call it going a-fishing, and so indeed it is, though perchance, their natures know better. Now I go a-fishing and a-hunting every day, but omit the fish and the game, which are the least important part. I have learned to do without them.'
“Anyway, definitely not Thoreau no matter how many times it appears on the Internet.”
Thank goodness I wasn’t fishing for a compliment.
