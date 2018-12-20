I had an extra blazer. I’d bought a new one and there was no need for two. One is sufficient and two, superfluous.
The blazer was in good shape. The blazer was blue. The blazer needed a home and I texted Thomas, our youngest, before taking it to the Salvation Army, where it would find a welcome home there.
“I have an extra blazer. I don’t know if blazers are something you wear, but if they are, this is a good one.”
I wasn’t going to assume anything, not with fashion spiraling every which way, but most people, even young people, can use a formal option in their wardrobe in case an occasion calls for it.
Funerals, weddings, job interviews, costume parties. There is no harm tucking a blazer in the far reaches of your closet where it can await its moment of glory.
Thomas texted back. Thomas was interested. Thomas would like to try it on. Thomas wanted to know if I could save it for him when he came home for Christmas.
I told him I could, but that there was no pressure to take the blazer should it not meet his needs or fashion sense. I hung up the phone and realized I was playing defense.
“Defense,” because your kids may not want your clothes. They may not want your treasures, favorites and classics. The comfortable clothes, the one-of-a kinds, the birthday gifts that you wore once or not at all.
Kids spend their whole life thinking, “I wish he wouldn't wear that. Why does he wear that? Please don't wear that.”
The last thing in the world they want to do is to get that and wear that.
I remember when my father gave away his white pants, white shoes and orange shirt. For awhile, he dressed like Disco Dad. He was John Travolta with less hair and better dance moves.
Those clothes weren’t worn out. Clothes like that never wear out, they’ll outlast the iron age, but Disco Dad was moving on to a L.L. Bean and Forest Father stage.
Dad cleaned out his closet and laid the clothes neatly on the bed. He asked me if I wanted the ensemble, complete with white socks. I thanked him but demurred as did my brother, Derek.
I have become Dad. I’ve offered my sons scores of clothes over the years: khakis — brown, gray, green and tan — Oxford cloth shirts crisp as cucumbers, polo shirts in rich royal blues and dark greens in both checked and solid.
I do not ever remember them saying, “Dad, thank you. I’ve been waiting for you to pass that on. I’ll take it in every color you have.”
The exception is when you die. Then, your children want something to remember you by. Remember you for awhile before they realize that those black slacks with the expandable waist don’t work dead or alive.
After Dad was gone, I chose his white robe, a pair of green khakis and one of those light, puffy, down jackets that you can ball up and store in a sandwich bag.
A few months ago, I gave away the robe. I pulled the green pants out of the closet last week and and I’m planning to offer them to Thomas along with the blazer. Green pants and a blue blazer — a white oxford cloth shirt could bring that altogether.
I’m keeping the puffy jacket because it’s warm. Everybody needs a puffy jacket like everybody needs a blazer. Sometimes, it takes a while to realize what you’ve been missing.
