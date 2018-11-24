Jury duty is like hell: The quicker you accept that your options are limited, the better you’ll feel about it not being as hot as the literature suggests.
Recently, I reported at 7:45 a.m. to the jury pool room that was filled with good intentions; intentions that would soon die a slow, excruciating death.
“Intentions” began promisingly with potential jurors pounding on their laptops, texting furiously or starting 700-page novels, because jury duty is a chance to catch up, be productive and move our lives forward.
Two hours later, those who hadn’t been called to a courtroom had put down their phones, laptops and books, were staring zombie-like into space or watching "The Bold and the Beautiful" on the ubiquitous TVs placed artfully on the walls.
There is only one way to win with jury duty: Surrender. Admit defeat. Accept that they won and you lost.
Defeat has its rewards. Jury duty is an opportunity to see who lives in your community. This can be enlightening or deeply troubling. Don’t celebrate your rarified status because they’re thinking the same thing about you.
People generally keep their distance. Somebody is crazy. No one knows who that might be but with 200 people in the room the odds are good that he is probably sitting next to you so this is no time to start a conversation and set off a human firecracker.
By 10:30 a.m., the jury coordinator had emptied two-thirds of the room by selecting randomly chosen potential jurors and sending them with bailiffs to courtrooms. This is like winning the lottery, but the prize is leaving the droolers, zombies and the rest of the people who have given up on their lives and visiting the legal equivalent of Oz. The courtroom brings sights, sounds and drama into tight focus.
At 11:15 a.m., the people who remained in the jury pool room were excused for lunch and told to return at 1:30 p.m. We shook off our mid-morning stupor and stumbled out the door. Would we be able to find our cars and, if so, remember how to turn them on and drive home?
After lunch, at around 2:30 p.m., 20 more of us were called into a courtroom, this one presided over by the honorable Judge John S. Somers. Somers was calm, thorough and sounded as if he was as comfortable sitting in judge’s chair under the large seal of California as he would have been manning the barbecue at the church picnic.
I looked at the defendant and determined he was innocent because he was wearing a light blue dress shirt. If the defendant had rounded out the shirt with a tie and a navy blazer, I would have hired him.
“Have you ever been the victim of a crime?” Judge Somers asked potential jurors.
Almost everybody had had their car broken into or their house or both. A man in his 60s with glasses and an easy manner, one-upped everybody in the room with his answer.
“I’m from Oildale,” he said, pausing as if to say "Draw your own conclusions."
“One day, I decided to go fishing and and I was jumped by five guys and stabbed 10 times.”
He smiled, sat back in his chair as if it were no big deal. The courtroom was quiet. People from Oildale were tough.
“Oildale” was eventually excused by one of the attorneys. I might have kept that guy on. He had stories and more stories where that story came from.
At 3:30 p.m., I was called into the jury box and seated in the front row. It was like having good tickets at an Eagles concert. I could see everybody in the band and the sound was perfect.
I smiled at the judge, the defense and prosecuting attorneys, the bailiff, court reporters and the defendant, who hadn’t done it because he had a fresh buzz cut and was wearing a dress shirt.
I was trying to make a good impression. I’d been called for jury duty a dozen times and never made a jury. Maybe, this was my lucky day.
A few minutes later, the public defender, a tall man who appeared to have been impressed by my dazzling smile and a witty answer I’d given to one of the questions, thanked me for my service and bid me adieu.
As I was leaving the courtroom, I thought about making a closing statement — something like “You know, you’re making a big mistake” — but I wasn’t sure how that would go over so I left quietly.
I’ll be back. Maybe in 2019, I win the lottery.
