HERB BENHAM: The birds and 'The Beadle'

No one moved Manuel Calvin out of the paint. Only God could do that and even then, it wasn't easy.
Calvin, the former BHS and BC basketball legend, died recently. He was 64 and leaves Trudy, his wife of 41 years, three boys — Kevin, Calvin and Daniel — and four grandkids.
"I played with a lot of guys in my life," said Dean Jones, Calvin's brother-in-law who with Calvin helped BC win a state championship and later played at USC and in Canada.
"Skillwise, Manuel was one of the best players I ever played with. He was strong as an ox. When he got his hands on the ball, no one, and I mean no one, could take it from him."
Calvin looked like he was wide as he was tall. He was sort of a smaller version of Charles Barkley.
"Manuel was a tweener," Jones said. "That's the reason he didn't go beyond one year at Cal State. At 6-foot-3, he was a small forward and at the next level he would have had to guard the guys who were 6-foot-8."
No matter. Calvin was a legend, a nice guy and good to have as a friend.
"We went to elementary school at Potomac together," Jones said. "When somebody picked on me, I went and got Manuel and it was over."
•••
People were worried about Bill Taylor. People asked, "I drove by his store (Westchester Liquors) and it was closed up. I was afraid something had happened to him."
"Afraid" because Bill is in his 90s, or whatever he is, way past the age when you'd think somebody would be schlepping full cases of wine (a case weighs between 30 and 40 pounds) to a customer's car, many of whom are 50 years younger.
Worry no more. I texted his son Andy, who has the Filling Station, the drive-thru coffee place next door (their Mexican mocha is killer) and he replied:
"He is doing better, he hurt his lower back," Andy said. "He will reopen at the end of October."
I asked him what happened.
"It was probably in a fistfight with a cocky young beer driver not stacking the beer right."
I wouldn't doubt it. Bill's a tough guy and a stickler for doing things right, especially when it comes to work.
•••
The birds finally came. I'd hung up a bird feeder on the north side of the house but for weeks there was nothing.
Stan Brewer wrote and suggested I might research in reference to "where have the birds gone."
"You should research feral cats and the decimation and some extinctions caused by them. Not just your backyard, but nationwide. Possibly worldwide. It's not just climate change."
I thought it was just me. That I didn't have the right seeds or the right attitude to attract birds. I thought, that like many things, you can't want it too bad.
I forgot about the birds and the feeder and one day, I went outside and the bird feeder was empty and there was a pile of bird seeds scattered on the ground.
I didn't see them feed because the bird feeder is hanging behind a pillar so what good is that. I want to watch them and if they aren't amusing I'd like them to show some gratitude.
•••
Donna Jackson had a suggestion on how to attract more birds:
"Get a shallow birdbath for them — they don't like deep water. Clay plant saucer works. Shade best to keep algae away. Clean with baking soda or vinegar."
Donna lives in Kernville and there is no shortage of birds there.
"There are over 25+ acres open across the one-lane street from me here in Kernville," she wrote. "I have quail, scrub jays, doves, sparrows, finches, woodpeckers and a hawk. A hawk came around — got a quail and dropped it and turned it over and grabbed legs and flew off.
"There is a pecking order among them. Quail and jays chase others of their own off and they will eat together. Ravens are the big bosses and within a few seconds of putting any bread crumbled up — they come out of nowhere."
•••
Recently Kathi Parks organized a military drive-by for her mother-in-law, Katherine (Kay) Parks, who was turning 100. Parks is a naval nurse.
Parks had this quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson at the end of her email:
"The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you lived and lived well."
•••
Quote from "The Beadle," a book by Pauline Smith I just finished. Smith is a South African writer. The quote is not cheery but it's true in the "keep a stiff upper lip" genre. The heroine has just had her heart broken by a good-for-nothing Englishman:
"She could not bear it, she could not bear it! Yet even as that cry was wrung from her, she knew she must bear it — that life, for most, was the bearing of unbearable things."
•••
Now to bring you back up where you belong, listen to "Quattro," the song of the week, from the album "Raise the Roof" (the album is good too) by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
Plant was the lead singer for Led Zeppelin, and has found a satisfying second act as a singer rather than trying to hold on to the hard rock ’n’ roll thing. That genre can look ridiculous for a man in his 60s and 70s pretending as if he's still shirtless and in his 20s. Krauss is a longtime bluegrass and American performer.
•••
Fall is in the air. Can you feel it? Maybe if we all pretend, it will happen. We're ready.