I’m packing. Am I packing or am I overpacking?
We overpack as much as we pack because when we contemplate leaving the nest, our insecurities sprout like downy feathers on a baby bird.
We were going to Italy for our 40th wedding anniversary. You read that sort of thing in an obit: “They went to Italy on their 40th anniversary. Then they died.”
An anniversary is a reason to celebrate, however it doesn’t take an anniversary. Any reason to celebrate is a good reason. Healthy and alive is reason enough.
So is a promotion, a windfall or a baby on the horizon. Fridays will do, too, when you make it through the week on two feet.
Packing can be part of that celebration because it can extend the pleasure of a trip. Make a two-week trip seem like two months.
I took my new suitcase out of the closet and put it on the bed in Katie's old bedroom weeks before the trip. Every time I passed the room I thought about it. I took the trip before I took the trip.
Packing started with black T-shirts. Black looks good in Italy and it doesn’t look bad in Bakersfield either.
I eye-balled my black shirt inventory. Most of them were stained. I don’t know how you stain a black shirt but they looked like Michelangelo used them while he was painting the Sistine Chapel.
I ordered several mediums from Banana Republic and then had to return them because they were so tight I couldn’t lift my arms over my shoulders without tearing a rotator cuff.
Italy calls for a leather jacket. Mine is reversible. When I go suede, I’m Antonio — sensitive and a good listener —and when I reverse it, I turn into Tony Soprano.
Shoes are a three-pair deal. Dress shoes for the restaurant when you’re getting ready to order cacio e pepe (spaghetti with black pepper and pecorino), running shoes for walking around and then the always-tricky airplane shoes.
Plane shoes must be comfortable but not flimsy. They have to be able to hold their own on the hard, polished floors that connect the terminal you’re in with the terminal two miles away where your flight is leaving in 15 minutes.
Pants require recruiting several members of the pant family. There is your plane pant— loose and stretchy, a pair of lightweight jeans for your black shirt nightlife self and then your ace-in-the-hole Nike golf pants (one in gray and one in black) that will make you want to kiss your 9-iron.
Plan on packing a couple of mistakes, extraneous articles of clothing that take up precious room in your suitcase and that you will never use.
Mine included a blue blazer and a pair of wool dress pants that were heavier than the sheep from whence they came.
An Italian gentleman cannot have too many handkerchiefs. Same with underwear, although it’s easy to overpack socks and I’m not sure why. Socks and underwear do not need to be in a one-to-one ratio.
Packing mistakes include the one thing you should pack, but don’t. Mine were sandals. Why pack sandals? I’d only use them every day. I believe it was Julius Caesar who said, “I came, I saw, I conquered” — and all in sandals.
Before the trip, we celebrated and bought new luggage. I’ve been known as hand-me-down Herb but now I know how the other half lives. I’m a Briggs & Riley man. This suitcase has an extender. I can go big or even bigger if I have to fill it with cheap, predictable Italian souvenirs.
The wheels roll in one direction rather than making like Michael Jackson and doing the moonwalk. I used to drag, hoist and nudge. This B & R moves like a Ferrari.
I have one hot tip. Bring two sets of reading glasses. Even if you don’t need reading glasses. They’ll make you look intelligent on the plane when you’re reading the cheap tawdry mysteries that you can’t stay away from.
Bag packed. Ready to go. Already celebrating.
