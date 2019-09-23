I’ve become popular. I’m making new friends. People have been calling, texting and emailing.
It all started when the Jeep broke down at the Shell Station on Laval Road, on the way home from seeing “An American in Paris,” and the L.A. Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. We’d met my cousin Bea and her husband, Ron, had a picnic supper and watched the show. What a magical evening.
A magical evening that lasted about as long as Cinderella’s. At midnight, flush with the downhill momentum that the Grapevine provides, we were gliding toward home, comfort and a soft bed.
“Check gauges,” read the icon in the middle of the dash and so I did. The arrow on the temperature gauge was lying on its side to the right, as if it had already turned in for the night.
I made it to the Laval exit and the Shell Station. Sue was asleep but stirred.
“What are we doing?” she asked.
What are we doing? “We are broke down in Bakersfield,” as the line in the song goes. In this case, broke down outside of Bakersfield like generations of travelers who have wondered what is it about this place that makes a car quit.
“I’ve never been to Bakersfield but I overheated there once.” How many times have you heard that? How many times have you seen that?
The Jeep ended up in the shop. Two hours later we were home. If I hadn’t known already, I was reminded that car problems are not necessarily a team-building activity.
“Perhaps it’s time to look at new cars,” Sue said a few days later.
Why would we do that? The Jeep is only 10 years old. The Lexus 13. None of the cars have 200,000 miles on them if you don’t include the old truck, which is pushing 300,000.
However, the rule of thumb when you live in the valley is that you must have one car that can make it over the mountains or to the Bay Area. Reliably. Not two out of four times.
I Googled cars. We’ve had Toyotas, Subarus, Fords, Chevys, Volvos, but how about a Hyundai? A KIA? Experience some South Korean magic?
That’s when my social life picked up. The phone started ringing, emails flooding and cell buzzing in my front pocket as if I had adopted a colony of bees.
I found I had made a new friend in Selma. Tony. I hadn’t known anybody there before.
I’m making new friends up north and here at the Automall. They are polite, eager and are there for me anytime I want to visit. If I make a joke, they laugh. If I express a personal concern, they are sympathetic.
They invite me places. When I arrive, I can count on them looking sharp and offering me water as if I have crossed the Gobi Desert and might expire.
My favorite new friend is Deepaul. Deepaul is a graduate of Ridgeview High School and has been on the job for four years. I learned that on my visit Thursday. He recognized me and shook my hand. I mean, he shook my hand and it was “a warm and hearty handshake.”
Friends are good but Lordy, how cars have changed in 10 years. Fun. Bells, whistles and symphonies: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Harman Kardon speakers, blind-spot collision warning, LED headlights, de-fog system and a cluster ionizer.
I don’t know what half this stuff means but that’s what friends are for.
