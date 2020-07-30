“You really ought to do something about your feet,” Sue said, looking at them, as if they were not feet but sea creatures that are normally found in the cold, dark muck at the bottom of the ocean and have no business floating to the surface.
We were sitting on the sofa with our legs and feet resting on a dark wooden chest. Our feet were close enough that we could have played footsie had we chosen to.
Footsie was out of the question because her toenails were painted a lovely shade of red and I had the fungus, the nonedible, non-footsie-playing type.
I go months without thinking about it and when I do, I convince myself that the fungus has achieved a sort of invisibility and nobody notices or is disturbed by it but this would be violating one of the fundamental tenets of marriage: Let no sleeping dog lie.
My dogs are in good company. More than 3 million people a year come down with nail fungus and out of the 3 million who contracted it the year before, 3.2 million still have it because this disease knows only addition, not subtraction.
There is a proven medical response to this uncomely affliction but when I heard the word “liver” more than once in the explanation I opted for the homespun and homeopathic cures, which have several things in common: They don’t work, they take a long time not to work and when you tell your friends that they didn’t work, they lose all respect for you if they had any to begin with.
Take my friend who slathered Vicks VapoRub on his toenails for a year before going to bed.
“I think it’s going away,” he said after six months, giving periodic progress reports even though no one had asked or had the heart to.
If it went away, it didn’t stay away and gradually he dropped both the subject and the progress reports opting for the invisibility approach: If you won’t bring it up, neither will he.
I tried soaking my feet in white vinegar for a while. I wrote an article about it. Lots of desperate people called and wrote and although I wanted it to work for me, for them and for the 3.4 million, it didn’t. However, if you closed your eyes and took a whiff, you could have sworn you’d walked into the old Salad Bowl on Union Avenue.
Then, there are the practical responses. I was in public recently and saw a man wearing a mask, a pair of stylish flip-flops and each of his toenails was painted a different color. Now that was a look, one that combined daring with festive. Give him credit, he was taking the bull by the feet.
***
“You know your father had trouble with his feet,” Sue said.
I know he did but this was Dad and Dad had a story and that story became part of Dad lore. He told us he had gotten it in the South Pacific during the war. He may have mentioned the enemy and walking on volcanic rock for 20 miles but if he didn’t, his easily impressed and wide-eyed children filled in the blanks.
The point was he had gotten the fungus serving his country during combat in the Second World War. It’s the sort of thing they give medals for and if not medals, an honorable mention.
What was mine? I probably got the fungus from walking barefoot in the hot, steamy, miasmic gym during high school or from wearing the same tube socks during college for a week.
***
“I’ll go put on the closed-toe sandals,” I said, looking at my feet while Sue had turned her head to stare out the window and toward eternity.
I look at it this way. Everybody has to have something and at this stage, you’re likely to have something and something else and if this is the something or the something else, I’m counting my blessings, one ugly toe at a time.
I’m not looking for a cure; that dog has already hunted. I just need a better story.
