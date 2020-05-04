You never know when the last time is going to be the last time, but the last time we ate at Noriega Hotel was just before Christmas with our friends Bart and Napier Hill. We sat next to a group of retired county employees who had brought a dozen or so great bottles of wine and were in the sharing mood so anybody sitting close was lucky.
It was that kind of place, that kind of night and, given it turned out to be our last time there, that kind of memory.
One of the charms of Bakersfield, and there are too many to mention here, is the number of hometown, locally owned restaurants. Whether you travel north, south, east or west, we are loaded for a town this size.
I don’t mind a good chain restaurant, but a chain is somebody’s else’s vision and somebody’s else’s story and owned by somebody who probably doesn't live here although the people it employs do, which makes it important in its own right.
A local restaurant is a local person’s vision and story and often we are privy to the beginning, middle and, in this case, ending of that story.
I hadn’t planned to write about the Noriega Hotel after the excellent story by The Californian’s Steve Mayer and column by Robert Price but then I realized that like many people who go to places like the Noriega Hotel, we have a connection.
Rochelle Ladd owned the restaurant with her sister, Linda Elizalde McCoy. The Ladds have been neighbors of ours for more than 30 years. Their son, Logan, was best friends with our son Herbie. They played music together, climbed things together and who knows what else.
The Ladds — Rochelle is married to Mike — welcomed Herbie, fed him and appreciated him during the teenage years in ways that sometimes parents cannot.
After Thomas, our youngest, was born, Rochelle brought over Noriega’s Friday clam chowder. More than the garlic chicken and French fries, which were hard to resist, I will remember the clam chowder Rochelle brought over that night. I don't know where those clams came from but they tasted like they’d been dug that day.
Noriega has hosted thousands of celebrations: births, birthday parties and wakes. You could toast people on their way in or on their way out. Toast and eat, while you were doing it, because no matter what happens, a man (or a woman) has to eat.
I’ve eaten at the French Laundry, where the portions are painfully small and the explanations by the waiters painfully long, and thank goodness the Noriega Hotel was not like that. The portions were generous and when they ran out of French fries, chicken or lamb shanks, the apron-clad waitress would sweep the plates and stack them high again with delicious food.
It was the most unpretentious, least fussy, least taken with itself restaurant in a world of fussy places that have lost their north star. This is dinner, not church or final exams. We want to eat, talk, visit and give thanks for all those things in whatever way we do that. Noriega Hotel was good at setting the stage right after they set the table.
Some of that visiting took place with strangers, but maybe not strangers for long. Random friendships can add spice. Good for that night or beyond that night.
***
However, these things come at a price and I’m not talking about the $20 or $25 Noriega charged for dinner. Restaurants are marathons and this was a decades-long marathon. Along with trying to make money, there is a public service element to a place like Noriega Hotel that provides a familiar space where people can gather, celebrate, laugh, talk and drink. Doing that night after night wicks it out of owners and staff.
Noriega made this community more interesting. They had a story and thousands of customers over the years were glad to be part of that story. In an era of thanking people for their service, Rochelle, Linda and their families and the people who worked at Noriega, deserve thanks.
You worked hard. We had fun. We appreciate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.