In December, I thought I was going to die. Not die-die but die. “Die” meaning hurting.
I thought I had COVID-19. Not then, but now looking back on “then” with the benefit of “now.” I pronounced myself as one of the early COVID patients. Friends know me as Dr. Benham and so they weren't surprised and neither was Dr. Benham.
I’m pretty good with these things but occasionally Dr. Benham misses. I diagnosed a stroke rather than heart attack on one friend or the other way around, I can’t remember, but whatever it was, it wasn’t good.
Rather than surrender the medical license I didn’t have in the first place, I laid low for a few weeks until he got better but it was nip and tuck.
I was a different story, or as it turned out, the same story as I had diagnosed myself with the virus. For several weeks I had a dry cough. You know what that means and there is no need to get descriptive.
As if I could see what was coming, I self-quarantined and slept in the other room in a bed that is not my favorite bed but not a bad bed either. It was lonely, but without even knowing what things would be like 10 weeks later, I did what was best for my community. I may have been sick, but the illness didn’t stop me from self-righteousness in a I’ll-take-the-bullet kind of way.
I remember thinking: “This is bad. This hurts. This is worse than any flu I have even gotten. If I got this when I was older, I’m not sure I would make it.”
A reasonable person might have said, “You are older. You’re as old as a golden oldie. They’re not even playing the music from the decade in which you were born.”
***
A couple of weeks ago, I gave blood. I don’t need a reason to give blood but if I had been looking for one, Houchin provided it. Blood donors would receive an antibody test for COVID-19. If I tested positive, I probably had had the virus.
Had it and fought it off. Had it and won. Had it and since I had it, but didn’t have it anymore and might not get it again, I might be able to see some grandchildren who I have not seen in 14 weeks.
Sue gave blood too and asked for an antibody test too. As a 10-gallon donor, she doesn’t need a reason to give blood, but if she did, she had one: If anybody missed those kids more than me, it was her. We were both looking for a golden ticket and maybe this was it.
“We’ll send you an email with the results,” said the nurse at Houchin. “It might take a couple of weeks.”
Maybe, it would come early. The sooner the better and every day I rifled past all the political emails, the ones from Harry’s, Tommy John and Bombas while looking for Houchin in the address bar. Two weeks later, it slipped in and I almost didn’t see it.
“Thank you for your recent life saving donation! As promised, we completed a complimentary COVID-19 antibody test.
“Your test results are NEGATIVE.”
“NEGATIVE?” Dr. Benham who, in this case, was both physician and patient, disagrees. Nobody could have been that sick and not have it be something else. The average man would have died, and had he not died, he would not have been able to speak and his family would have not been able to recognize him except for by the cut of his tattered jib.
The following day Sue received an email from Houchin. She too was lauded for her service and she too watched her golden ticket go up in flames and have its ashes blown away by the hot valley wind.
It made me think of Buck Owens and “Together Again.”
“The key to my heart
“You hold in your hand
“And nothing else matters
“(until) We're together again.”
