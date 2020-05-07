We are back in business. We’re growing tomatoes. As Dad used to say, “If not now, when?”
“Now” because if you’re searching for solid ground and a feel-good-again experience, growing tomatoes is heaven-sent for those of us rolling around in the dust. Small, medium, large, round or oblong, red, yellow or green, tomatoes are beacons of hope. Tomatoes are comfort gardening like baking bread is comfort cooking.
It’s been eight years. Eight years, four grandkids and some long-recycled raised gardens since we were a member of the club.
When you’ve been out of the tomato loop, the math makes no sense. For starters, no sensible gardener buys pots (necessary because the sunny flower bed in the backyard is choked with nutgrass that strangles everything but the large and the sturdy). Pots are like exercise equipment. Most people have them in their garage and aren’t using them.
If you must buy them, the sensible gardener does not buy $40 stone-colored pots from Vietnam that are so handsome, several people complimented me while I stood in line waiting to pay for them.
Handsome stone-colored pots from Vietnam are like signing up for solar. It takes seven years to break even. By year eight, I will be compost and the $1 pots will be the first thing to go at the yard sale.
With potting soil, green plastic cages that you put together like Tinker Toys and pots, we have a solid $200 in this. Tomatoes have gone from project to investment. We would have saved money if we had bought them at Whole Foods for $40 a pound.
Growing tomatoes is not about saving money, Not this year, not now. This is about restoring sanity, regaining balance and settling back into a familiar groove.
***
Everybody has their own tomato-growing secrets. One woman told me years ago hers was putting a couple of tablespoons of sugar in the bottom of the planting hole. I followed her advice but I can’t remember if the tomatoes were sweeter but I like tomatoes and I like sugar so why not combine them?
The late farmer and wine connoisseur Harvey Campbell grew fantastic tomatoes. Harvey grew tomatoes like Caymus makes cabs. He used to drop them off at the paper for people and you had to be present and on your toes because they were like vegetable candy.
Harvey’s method, retrieved from a 2013 column, went like this:
“Dig a hole 16 inches deep and 18 inches wide. Reserve garden soil and fill in with a combination of the soil you just removed and Miracle Gro Potting Mix, plus three tablespoons of slow release fertilizer. Plant tomatoes deep, removing the first and second leaves, so you can build a water well around your plants, which you will fill with water.”
***
When you grow tomatoes, you find yourself in friendly competition with other people doing the same thing. No one compares their squash, snap peas or parsley but tomatoes are king of the garden and everyone wants to be a member of the royal family.
We were visiting friends the other day and they had tomatoes in pots and in a weed-free flower bed.
“I could swear our tomatoes grew a foot over the weekend when we came back,” they said, as if they had gotten their seeds from Jack of Jack and the Beanstalk fame.
“A foot? What’s your secret?"
Their secret is, they’re in the game. They believe. They know that whether their tomatoes are three feet high or 30 feet, and they way they are going, their grandson could be climbing those plants to the sky by July, the act of growing tomatoes is almost as satisfying as eating them.
Growing tomatoes is an act of faith, something to look forward to and a way of finding our way home, even though we’ve been home, tomatoes are home-home.
Soon, if we are good and lucky, there may be sliced tomatoes sprinkled with balsamic vinegar and laden with fresh basil. That’s almost a meal and if it isn’t, a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich is.
Dad loved both. I’m dedicating this crop to him. By then, we may be home-home.
