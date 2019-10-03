I tried to squeeze in a haircut the other day and remembered that “squeeze” and “haircut” do not belong in the same sentence. A visit to the barbershop is not something to endure or put behind you. Better to look forward to a haircut, enjoy it and feel a twinge of melancholy when your time in the chair ends.
“Time” that seems to have expanded, like the universe, rather than contracted. Such is the restorative quality of a good haircut.
I had driven by Westchester Barber Shop to see how full Charlie was. I slowed, looked, noted a customer in the chair, made some calculations and then thought, “What am I doing? Calculating, figuring and noting is no way to approach a haircut.”
Was I planning to give up the neck shave at the end because I had somewhere else to go? The shoulder massage? The frisky application of bay rum on my face because I was in a hurry?
I returned later. With more time. With a better attitude, because is there anything better than a leisurely visit to the barbershop and the prospect of looking sharp?
Scared straight
I was waxing poetic recently with my cousin Paul about said matters and he waited until I had run out of steam and then told me about the last time he had seen his barber. He talked about having an “almost fatal haircut,” which got my attention because normally “fatal” and “haircut” don’t land in the same sentence unless the customer dies of natural causes in the chair.
“About four months ago, I was due for a change and wanted to switch barbers so I gave this barbershop on Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach a try,” Paul said.
“My first three haircuts with this gentleman were pretty good but they were all done before lunch.”
“Before lunch” turns out to be an important detail, especially in light of Paul’s fourth haircut, which was scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
“I noticed that he was slurring his words as if he had already started his happy hour before I came in, “ Paul said. “I think he was drunk and if not drunk, slightly impaired.”
What do you do, especially since he hadn’t been doing a bad job up to then according to Paul?
“The only problem was, his finishing touch is shaving my neck with a straight razor,” Paul said.
I envisioned the western where the bad guy is sitting in the chair and the barber is sharpening his razor trying to decide how close of a shave he is willing to give.
“I thought about getting up and leaving but I didn't want to be rude,” he said. “But I was dreading the end.”
The end or his end? Neither would warrant a gratuity.
The shave was indeed close, close enough so when Paul rose from the chair and went to pay, he put his hand on the back of his neck and drew blood.
“He had one more customer,” Paul said. “I felt kinda bad for the guy getting into the chair after me because he was having his bald head shaved and beard trimmed. He looked a bit nervous to be the next man up.”
The man survived. We think he survived. We haven’t heard of anyone dying of natural causes in a South Bay barber shop.
Later, Paul told his friend who had recommended the barber.
“You might want to go see him in the morning,” the friend said. “Before he’s had a few pops.”
“Morning” or drive to Bakersfield and see Charlie, who doesn’t drink. Reserve an afternoon though. No reason to rush what shouldn’t be rushed.
