Recently we were at Cafe Smitten and somebody walked in wearing a mask. A serious mask. If a kid had shown up on Halloween with that mask, I would have given him all the candy and the TV too.
“Does that person have the coronavirus and not want to give it to us or do they not have it and not want to catch it from us?” said friend Paul.
I didn’t know nor was I sure how the mask wearer would drink coffee. Did the mask have a pop-up opening like one of those lids for hot drinks? Big enough to take in liquids but too small for the virus to sneak through.
We’ve been talking about the coronavirus at home. My nature is to avoid all natural disasters by pretending they’re not happening or, if they are, imagine they only hit the due or the unlucky. Sue, however, carries on her life more like an adult.
“I know we don’t want to get freaked out,” Sue said a few days ago. “We could at least follow the CDC’s recommendation about washing our hands for 20 seconds after sneezing or using the bathroom.”
“Hold on,” I said. “I always wash my hands and although I am not in the habit of timing myself, I’ll bet it’s around 20 seconds.”
Sue went quiet. Hers was the quiet of things unsaid. The quiet of somebody who was about to tell you something they’ve wanted to tell you for a long time but has been waiting for the right moment to do so.
“I’ve lived with you for 40 years,” she said. “I don’t think you wash for 20 seconds.”
Maybe I do and maybe I don’t but my five to nine seconds is a high-quality five to nine. I go front, back, sides and then thrust my hands in the air as if I am ready to snap on the gloves and perform surgery.
Sue’s comments about the importance of hand-washing compelled me to go online and learn more about the coronavirus. Maybe it made sense to freak out like everybody else so I could live whatever time I had left in fear.
I was reassured to learn that the coronavirus can be asymptomatic. You might have it and not know that you have it. That’s the flu I want. The one you hardly know you have so you can hardly be sick at all and it will hardly be hard to get better.
The coronavirus can be especially bad for the sick and elderly. I felt bad about that because I might be saying goodbye to some of my friends who are unfortunately old, and certainly didn’t look well the last time I talked to them. They might have had the flu then and we just didn’t know what to call it.
My sense of superiority didn’t last long when I realized that I was not young. If I caught this thing, not only would I be a goner, but an old goner.
This research was getting me down so I Googled the five best jokes about the coronavirus.
Friends had already told me this one: If you have coronavirus, you should get "lime" disease to go with it.
I didn’t get it the first time I heard it, but then I put it together — corona/lime. One of the first symptoms of the coronavirus is that you lose your ability to understand jokes and also to appreciate them, once you do.
In order to distinguish the coronavirus from the beer, somebody suggested they call it KungFlu. If that was in bad taste, the next thing was probably worse.
“Coronavirus is the only thing made in China to last longer than a month,” somebody wrote. That’s terrible and I don’t believe it because the Chinese make some wonderful products, but it made me laugh, which makes me a worse person than I already am.
How about this one? “With the coronavirus, people who make antibacterial gel must be rubbing their hands together.”
And “Did you know that alcohol kills coronavirus and that journalists have been largely immune to coronavirus.”
No wonder I’m feeling so good.
My cousin Ron recommends a shot of tequila before bed. He says it will cure all that ails you and keep the evil spirits away. So far, it’s working.
