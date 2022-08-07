HERB BENHAM: Swinging for the fences on this project

The fence is almost straight. Straight, if you close one eye. Straight, if you close the other. Straight, if you close both eyes and the crooked shall be made straight.
I built a fence recently. It’s the happiest I’ve been in years. It was a high. The satisfaction was solid and lasted for weeks.
Maybe it’s a man thing. A man should be able to build a fence and if he can’t, they either won’t issue him his man card or revoke the one they already have because they have done so under false pretenses.
I wanted to be able to set a post. Set it straight, level and line it up with its fellow posts.
Thank goodness for YouTube videos because I had questions:
Did I need one bag of cement per hole or five?
I tore out an old 10-foot fence. Men can destroy. They do it all the time. Both personally and professionally.
The old posts were dipped in cement and had been sunk 3 feet deep. They weren’t coming out on their own. I pried, dug and sledgehammered. The posts gave up before I did.
I took the rotting fence boards, old posts and jagged clumps of cement to the dump. Happiness is going to the dump with a load of old fence and driving home with your tailgate down so the leaves, clumps of grass and cement dust can blow in the wind.
It helps to have a helper. My mom was visiting during the fence project. I like free labor even if free labor is 94 years old. Labor makes people feel useful. It gives them an opportunity to earn their room and board. No one one wants to be a freeloader, especially a 94-year-old freeloader.
People are looking for a purpose. Building a fence qualifies. I don’t care if you can hardly walk, need a ski pole to stand, and can barely lift your arms over your head. Working four hours in the sun will loosen you up. Loosen you up or kill you.
Mom was game. Proud of herself. Mom became an integral part of the fledgling Herb Benham Fence Building Co.
She measured boards, took the level on posts, and made sure they were lined up like British soldiers during the War of 1812.
She’d get mad If I started working in the morning before she got up. I was impressed with her professional pride, something I’d heard there might be a shortage of these days.
I thought I was doing her a favor but she came up with some ideas that I almost used had I not been following YouTube videos and adhering to outdated notions about the way I thought things should be done.
“Why don’t you screw the fence boards from the bottom to the top, so each board has one to rest on?” she asked.
Why? I’ll tell you why when I think of the reason why. Since I’m the foreman and a very important person, I’ll get back to you.
“Why not?” she asked, when I didn’t get back to her quick enough.
I don’t know why. Because it is written. Because I wrote it. I wrote it and I can’t unwrite it.
Mom had to leave before the job was done. I hadn’t finished the other side of the fence, the street side and stained it.
“How are you going to finish without me?” she asked.
Good question. Better question is how am I going to be as game as you were when I’m close to your age?
I made some mistakes. No need to talk about them, or that’s what one YouTube video advised. Don’t tell your wife about the mistakes. If she wants to know, she can ask Mom.
Mom knows. Mom was there. Mom was useful.
