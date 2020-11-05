I threw away Dad’s watch. Under ordinary circumstances, this might have been sad or sentimental, but it was neither because the watch didn’t work.
The time was stuck at 11:45 a.m. I tried remembering if there was any significance to 11:45 a.m., but there wasn’t. That’s just when it quit.
Next, I tossed an oversized, just-this-side-of-gold-plated watch replete with a sparkly band. I’d ordered it on the Internet in one of those “What was I thinking?” moments. I wasn’t thinking, I saw (almost) gold-plated, sparkly, $12.95 and I lost my mind.
I mention watches because I am in the purging mode. I don’t know if it’s fall, change of seasons, change of life, change of mind, but it’s a change of something.
I heard a voice, not one of those voices that sends you to the looney bin, but one with more of an angelic timbre: “Throw away half of what you own.”
“Throw away half of what you own” did not include money or at least that’s my interpretation. If I am to become a Buddhist monk, untethered to earthly things and wandering the streets with a bowl, I’d prefer an account at the credit union in case things didn’t work out.
Stuff is different. Who doesn’t have too much stuff? People give you stuff, you end up with stuff and when you reach a critical mass of stuff, stuff begets more stuff.
Maybe I’ll use the stuff, you think. No, you won’t and when you don’t, stuff looks at you with its baleful stare as if to say, “Got you.”
Purging started with the top left drawer of my desk and the watches that were housed there. I had a conversation with Dad, through his watch: “Dad, if you were me and you had inherited my watch that didn’t work, what would you do?”
He would have tossed it. Figured I’d bought it on the Internet. Paid about $12.95.
Dad would have never bought the (almost) gold-plated clown watch. He liked watches but he wasn’t planning on joining the circus.
Next to go was a huge metal ruler that didn’t fit in the desk without flexing in the middle, even when placed diagonally.
Throwing away a ruler is like throwing away a dictionary. We are taught to keep rulers and dictionaries. Throwing them away can trigger a note in your permanent record and that even eternity cannot erase.
Momentum builds as stuff disappears, releasing the sort of endorphins normally associated with a warm pan of homemade cinnamon rolls on the counter. I tossed keys to cars we no longer own, locks with the combination rubbed from the tan painters’ tape and a heart-shaped piece of chocolate wrapped in red foil that had been there since the year before Halloween was invented.
Not everything got thrown away, relocation sometimes a kinder alternative and a way of deciding not to decide right then.
Some people, happy people, collect programs from baseball games they’ve been to. I have kept programs of funerals I’ve attended over the last 30 years but it looks as if I’ll run short of room in that drawer before I run out of funerals. I filed the programs in the file cabinet where, when my time comes, my kids will wonder “What was he thinking?”
I kept the Bluetooth speakers because they are fun, an old-fashioned electronic calculator from RadioShack, a single hole punch, a stainless steel stamp made in Atlanta that allows its owner to press his or her name in a book by squeezing it.
The gold-plated money clip with somebody else’s initial on it — GDR — stayed, not because I use it but it seems funny in the same way that repurposing Polo’s old dog collar after she died and “Poco” arrived. I also kept two shark’s teeth from Sharktooth Hill because they could become grist for a bedtime story for a sleeping-over grandchild.
Before returning the keepers to the drawer, I shook out the dust, wiped the bottom with a wet rag, sprayed it with lemon Pledge (and who needs an excuse to use lemon Pledge?) and cut up a nice green beach towel for size and laid it in the drawer.
Dad, I miss, but not his watch. Stuff is stuff, dads are dads.