Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.