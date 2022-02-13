HERB BENHAM: Straight ahead to adventure

"Where is reverse? I can't find it."
The question was directed to my navigator, Sue. The question referred to the blue Peugeot sedan we had rented in Lisbon in order to travel around Portugal for the next 10 days. I was still scarred from a previous encounter with reverse years before in Scotland, ending up downhill, front bumper inches from a 12th-century wall undaunted by our small rental car. We inched closer every time I put it in gear and failed to find reverse.
I should have asked the woman from Europcar when we picked up the Peugeot, but she was so imperious that I felt if I engaged her she might send me back to second grade, where I would have to sit on a stool in the corner until I had learned my lesson.
I kept moving the gear shift lever up and down the gear track, hoping that I might luck into it or reverse might signal its proximity by saying, "Estou aqui," Portuguese for "I'm here."
"Just push it down and flick it to the right," Sue said, as if she were speaking to a child and not a precocious one at that.
Preparation for driving in Portugal or almost any foreign country should include becoming familiar with the roundabout. In Bakersfield, a prospective traveler can do this by driving downtown, heading north on Chester until reaching the Garces Circle and then going round and round until you either run out of gas, your family gets worried about your absence at dinner or you get sideswiped by an over-caffeinated man in a white truck.
After the warmup, try again and this time take the first exit. Good, you made it. Then try again and take the second exit and on a subsequent try, the third.
In order to approximate reality, it helps to have your navigator sitting next to you deciphering the GPS instructions as her phone gradually runs out of juice and goes dark. It's also good for the navigator to rehearse some of her responses that could include "How should I know?" or "Are you some kind of idiot?" or "How could you have missed that?"
Without knowing the precise directions, it is safe to say in most roundabouts that it's all about the second exit, which takes you straight. The first exit is for suckers or for those people who tend to panic and jump to conclusions and the third exit indicates that you missed the turn that your navigator so clearly spelled out if only you had listened and now you are headed in completely the wrong direction.
It's like The Kingston Trio song "MTA": "Well did he ever return, no he never returned / And his fate is still unlearned (what a pity) / He may ride forever ’neath the streets of Boston / He's the man who never returned."
Preparation for driving in a foreign country should also include spending time inching along in parking structures with impossibly low ceilings and parking places so narrow that in order to exit the vehicle, you must climb out of either the driver- or passenger-side windows rather than opening the doors. It is in these moments that you regret not having signed up for the collision or scrape-the-door policy because most likely there is a loophole in your own insurance policy that excludes tight European garages with low-slung ceilings.
As the driver in a foreign country, it's also important to get used to missing most of the beautiful sights, ocean/cliff, gorgeous sky moments and relying on your passenger to both describe them and tell you how moving they are.
Although driving with your knees is acceptable stateside, please do not attempt to do so on unfamiliar roads in a foreign country so as not to panic your companion, unless she falls asleep. Then, by all means, do it and look out the window at the same time at the ocean, cliffs and everything else you missed.
Don't worry about how fast you're going, because 200 kilometers per hour is only about 120 mph. It's natural to want to go fast in a place like Portugal because everything is new, fresh and beautiful. No need for reverse because it's all smooth sailing and straight ahead. So is adventure.