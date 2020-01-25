In families, there are rocks and there are dead weights. Jim and Claudine Kephart are Gibraltar-like. Good thing, because with 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren as well as the knuckleballs life throws at you, this family is shore-bound rather than washed out to sea.
No one warrants an article because they’re old, but if they did, Jim, 87, and Claudine, 85, would be front-page material.
Old’s not enough nor is being married for 70 years (Jim and Claudine recently celebrated their anniversary at Hodel’s with a Havana Nights dinner and dance bash). A long marriage merits congratulations, a card and a hearty pat on the back.
However, put these things together — and add that Jim has been the pastor of Town & Country Baptist Church for the last 50 years for a whopping $450 a month and taught aerobics at Jack LaLanne Health Club on Niles for more than 20 years, and that Claudine takes care of their great-great-grandson Carter Hayes Kephart and helps run their thriving property management business — and this starts to sound like a Bakersfield story, the sort that distinguishes this community from other places.
Bakersfield is humble to start with, but when you’re born in Fort Cobb, Okla. (Claudine), and Cheyenne, Kan. (Jim), and grow up in Buttonwillow — where they both picked cotton as kids for 4 cents a pound — then you start leaning toward descriptions like hardscrabble, grit and seat of the pants.
TOUGH TIMES AND SUCCESS
I’d have been mad, wouldn’t you? If your daughter (Claudine) had just turned 15 and had run off with a 17-year-old boy (Jim) to Kingman, Ariz., to get married, maybe you’re not throwing rice at their car.
“Kingman was where all the underage kids went because there was a justice of the peace who was almost blind,” Jim said. “He had thick glasses and couldn’t read the ages on your driver’s licenses.”
The married couple returned to Buttonwillow to live with his parents for a couple of weeks and then found their own house on a farm. Claudine’s mom wouldn’t talk to James for a while, but his parents liked Claudine so half of it was good and the other half came around.
“What was I thinking?” Claudine says now.
She laughs when she says it, but it’s been tough like most marriages are tough and this one has had its share of tough times as well as success.
In addition to getting his bachelor's degree at the University of La Verne and then graduating from California Baptist Theological Seminary — Jim was the first in his family to attend college — Jim showed a talent for business.
He bought, fixed up and sold his first two properties in Buttonwillow and gradually the couple accumulated their own rental properties. They live in a nice house in the La Cresta area and have their business office on Niles.
Business has been easier than their family. They’ve buried all five of their sons — one died from SIDS in the first few months, and they lost the others to diabetes, heart attack and other health problems.
“When my grandpa lost their baby, that’s when he really became a man of faith,” said granddaughter Courtney Aguilera. “He could have turned around and hated God, but he didn’t.”
RAISING KIDS, RUNNING A BUSINESS
Losing family made Jim and Claudine value those left behind.
“My grandmother has always had a soft spot for children, especially babies,” Aguilera said. “Children love her, they keep her going.”
They raised their oldest son’s two children in addition to Aguilera and her brother, Brian, and, when they were in their 60s, adopted Kara, a baby girl from Aguilera’s mom who was not a blood relation. Claudine also helps with her great-great-granddaughters after school as well as taking care of the couple's great-great-grandson five days a week.
You almost need a score sheet to keep track.
“Without Jim and Claudine and my maternal grandparents, I would have probably been in the foster care system,” Aguilera said. “Instead, I have my own family, and I’m working on my master's in education.”
Not only have they cared for the kids, but they hold knockout Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations. Claudine cooks (she’s famous for her ham with a cherry glaze) and buys so many presents that they don’t fit under the tree.
Their family appreciates them. Next December, Aguilera and her brother are taking them to Hawaii.
“They’ve never really traveled,” Aguilera said. “They’re humble people and it doesn’t take a lot to make them happy. They’ve been busy raising kids and managing their business."
DANCERS AT HEART
Claudine and Jim have fun. Even without travel and with all the mountains they’ve had to climb at home. They love to dance — ballroom, smooth, bolero, cha-cha and foxtrot. They host dances, arrange dance lessons and are members of the Bakersfield Smooth Dancers.
Jim does crossword puzzles daily and both know how to text and send pictures. Claudine plays the piano both at home and at church. Jim loves music and has written a song for Claudine called “My Cotton Picking Girl”:
“Out in Buttonwillow where the cotton grows, I saw a pretty girl in the cotton rows.
“She was putting cotton in her cotton sack, it got so full, it nearly broke her back.
“She was a pretty little cotton picking girrrrrl!”
Seventy years strong and still dancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.