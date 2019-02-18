I found something fun. We can use fun. Fun and more fun.
I was at a party and people were standing around a table stacked with a slew of rectangular wooden blocks. The blocks were brown. Blocks often are.
It was a stacking game, a building game and a blocks-come-tumbling-down game.
Blocks stir memories. Back when there were inland seas and 50-foot sharks. Back when we were kids and it didn’t take much to make us happy.
The game seemed childish but its players were anything but children. These were men and women with professional designations, retirement plans and nice shoes.
Players were concentrating as if they were contemplating a chess move. Boring in as if they were measuring a putt on the 18th green at Spyglass. Players circled, stared, bent and did everything but go down on one knee and ask for divine guidance. This looked like fun, but serious fun.
I walked over to get a closer look and tried to remain neutral and aloof but it wasn’t long before I got sucked in. I'd never heard of it before, which doesn’t mean much because I am late to a lot of parties. I couldn’t resist after looking at the players’ rapt expressions.
It was part religious fervor and part construction management. Everybody has some architect, engineer or carpenter in them waiting for the right moment to build their signature piece.
Jenga, the name of the game, provides that chance. A friend told me she’s been playing it with her family since she was a child and she is now in her 30s so Jenga or some form of it has been around for awhile.
The game is simple. Even for people for whom nothing is simple. People like us.
There are 54 blocks. The game starts with a finished tower — three blocks across, with three blocks on top of those stacked the other way. Three, three, until all 54 blocks are deployed.
A player removes a block from any level except the top one and then stacks it on top. The next player does the same. Every moves shifts the weight and redistributes the load. The idea is to not topple the tower.
Two things happen as the game proceeds and the tower gets higher: It becomes tense because no one wants to be responsible for knocking over the blocks but it also gets quiet. There is a Zen-like serenity to the event.
Jenga is the darnest thing. It starts out as a competition but the longer you play, the more you root for the game to go on, the tower to become a skyscraper and for your opponent not to fail.
The instructions on the box say that Jenga is for ages 3 to 93. I played it with my 91-year-old mom the other day and although she was skeptical at the beginning, she fell into the Jenga rabbit hole and we played it for two straight nights.
There is something calming about stacking blocks. It might drop your blood pressure, which would make sense because what kid playing with blocks needs blood pressure medicine?
Mine costs $12 on Amazon. I played it the other day with Nora, our 2½-year-old granddaughter. She liked the stacking and knocking down part. A year from now, she’ll be playing with her great-grandmother. Now, that could be fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.