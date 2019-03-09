Pay month and date no mind. March 20 or not (spring’s official start), we’re here. We’ve arrived. We’re good but good promises to get better.
Better includes green hills, wildflowers and tennis.
Better features the sixth annual Bakersfield Tennis Open, which unfolds Monday at the Bakersfield Racquet Club and goes through next Sunday.
Unfolds because tournaments do that much like mystery novels and lives.
Players come from all over the world. Most are ranked between 300 and 700, which means when you see them crushing the ball in person you think “I don’t want to come back as a ball or a set of strings" and "How can anybody beat this guy?”
Then you watch another match and think the same thing. Unless you have a zillion dollars and can afford courtside seats at Wimbledon, this is probably the best tennis you will ever see from five feet away. The speed of the ball and the players is so extraordinary, you will think you’ve fallen into a video game.
I looked at the draw. I hadn’t heard of one player. It’s always like that. This is akin to listening to a new artist at a 25-seat coffeehouse in Joshua Tree and wondering, “Why isn’t he playing Carnegie Hall?”
Players are under the "SportsCenter radar." Players like Alen Avidzba from Russia, Japan’s Yusuke Takahashi and Sekou Bangoura from the U.S. Every year there is a new crop and somebody emerges out of the tennis fog.
A few years ago, it was Frances Tiafoe, who played here and is now 35 in the world. Then Taylor Fritz, presently ranked 46, stormed the courts and declined to take prisoners. I wouldn’t have picked either one because they all were hitting the ball a thousand miles an hour and who knew?
It didn’t use to be like this. The racquets were wood and the players were slow. Not slow, but slower. Tennis, and the riches it offers, is attracting some of the best athletes on the planet. This is especially true with the women but the men are also supremely talented.
The first couple of years of the BTO, we housed a young player named Andre who had graduated from Cal Poly. He was smart, gracious and talented. One of those you-wouldn’t-mind-having-him-as-a-son guys, but his parents were probably pretty happy with him too.
During the course of the season, Andre sent us emails on his progress in Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines and Japan. He made you feel like you had a horse in the race and a ringside seat at his tournaments. He worked hard, gave it a go for a couple of years and then took a job with a tech company.
The BRC has been gussying up the joint for months, Gussying it up for spring, for spectators and the new crop of players representing themselves and their home countries. Volunteers have replaced and polished the lights, painted the trim, put up new nets, spread bark and planted flowers.
Time to to show off Bakersfield and the 70-year-old club founded by Lake Lovelace, one of the most decent men ever to walk the streets of Bakersfield and now immortalized by a statue on the front lawn. Humble and friendly, Lake would personally welcome BTO attendees (the tournament is free and you don’t have to be a member).
Now you can browse through the history of tennis in Bakersfield, courtesy of Tracy Burrell. Watch new history unfold.
It’s spring. The new crop has arrived. This one promises to be colorful like the rest.
