I hadn’t seen her in 40 years. “Hadn’t” was discounting a quick visit and Christmas cards that, although regular and heartfelt, are no substitute for face-to-face. If it hadn’t been 40 years, it might as well have been.
A few weeks ago, we went to a celebration of life. Her husband’s. The four of us had been friends when we lived in L.A.
People were celebrating him, but not him being gone. It would have been something to celebrate had he walked through the entrance of the outdoor patio during the speeches with his blazing smile and said, “Enough already, let’s go to the Dodger game,” but this is what we had and this was where we were.
After the speeches, tributes and music, Sue and I worked our way to the front and waited to see her. She had the same smile and regal bearing.
It was our turn. The three of us looked at each other and paused the pause that momentous occasions often call for.
“You guys look so different,” she said with a smile, sizing us up affectionately before launching into the round of hugs. “I’m glad, I’m not the only one who has gotten old.”
I would have lost the house on that one. The house, the car and my surfboards too had I bet on the likelihood of those being the next words out of her mouth.
Nothing wrong with “different,” different can be distinguished, ruddy, soulful but she meant that youth had fled and it wasn’t coming back.
When she said it, she looked more at me than she had at Sue, as if Sue had married a much older man and now might be regretting it.
I didn’t know what to say. You don’t want to get into an argument at a celebration of life but I wasn’t ready to compliment her on her perspicuity either.
Instead, I hugged her. It was a healing hug. A celebration of life hug. A good, strong hug intending to communicate both my love for her husband, sympathy for her and that I had worked out as recently as that morning.
Old? I can’t be old. Look at this black, short-sleeved shirt I’m wearing, albeit a half-size too small. Old people don’t wear these shirts. They can’t risk it because they’re stringy. Do I look stringy to you?
I let go, she let go, she looked at me again and shook her head as if to say, “I guess it happens to everybody.”
I walked past the refreshment table. Waffle fries, small turkey sandwiches, craft beer, iced tea and wine. Those were tempting but I wanted a bathroom and a mirror. I wanted to size myself up objectively and see “different” through her eyes.
I looked into the mirror to make sure nothing had happened on the way to L.A. because when I left Bakersfield I was young.
It wasn’t a great mirror, fluorescent lights are not kind, but I recognized the guy in that mirror and I can tell you right now, he had a black shirt on and there was nothing different about him.
Twenty minutes later, we said goodbye, walked to our car and drove home. We were sadder and a few of us were sadder and wiser.
It took me a week but I figured it out and I am blaming my parents. When you are graced with older parents, they age, but you don’t. Older parents give you age-cover as in “how can I be old, my parents are still alive?’
When Dad died, he took that cover with him. One day I woke up and I was 64 and I didn’t know how I had gotten there. Time had passed but I hadn’t noticed.
I hadn’t noticed but somebody had. Somebody who I had hugged within an inch of her life.
My advice for those who might one day become “different"? Buy black shirts. I suggest a half-size small.
