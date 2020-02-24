More than 100 riders came to the last ride for Ed Lee at Beach Park on a recent sunny Saturday morning. Darn rights they did, because a healthy chunk of them would have walked, driven or rolled up on skateboards had Ed not kept their bikes in fine fettle.
Ed, who died earlier this month, was a mechanic at Action Sports for more than 25 years. We love our barbers, hairdressers and handymen, but a bike mechanic rises to an ethereal level. The Eds of the world get you to the ride he knows is taking place the day after tomorrow, the ride that makes you feel young, strong and happy again.
Ed understood riding and riders because he usually rode to work and back.
“He rode a different bike every day,” said Kerry Ryan, owner of Action Sports. “Each bike had to be different. He would change something on each bike so it would be unique.”
Ed loved bikes but he had special affection for his own collection and treated them as if they were his children.
My memories of him include a gentleness and a million-dollar smile, something I never saw him without.
“Every day was Ed’s birthday,” Ryan said. “We had customers say it daily and it became the store greeting.”
Ed had his own way of working on bikes.
“Our service department had a tuneup that was originally called the 'deluxe tuneup,'” Ryan said. “Ed always said he could turn junk into new. He spent a lot of time cleaning bikes. So, we renamed it the 'Ed-Luxe tuneup.'”
Ed took the mechanic/bike owner relationship seriously.
“He personally called every customer like he was a doctor giving them patient status,” Ryan said. “But he would always weave his sense of humor into each conversation.”
One hundred people met at Beach Park and then road west to Enos Lane to see him off. If that place exists, and there are bikes, Ed will make a fine mechanic. He was a loyal soldier and a good soul.
***
Friend Glenn sent a piece in The Atlantic by James Parker on taking cold showers.
“Here’s what used to happen,” Parker writes.
“I’d wake up, smoldering and sighing, reel out of bed and into the kitchen, and put the kettle on. Then I’d think: Well, now what? Time would go granular, like in a Jack Reacher novel, but less exciting. Five minutes at least until the kettle boils. Make a decision. Crack the laptop, read the news. Or stare murkily out the window. Unload the dishwasher? Oh dear. Is this life, this sour weight, this baggage of consciousness? What’s that smell? It’s futility, rising in fumes around me. And all this before 7 a.m.
“Here’s what happens now.
“I wake up, smoldering and sighing, reel out of bed and into the kitchen, and put the kettle on. And then I have a cold shower ...
“I don’t want to make these claims for the early-morning cold shower. But if like me you have a sluggish seam of depression in your nature, and a somewhat cramped brain, and a powerful need, throughout the day, for quasi-electrical interventions of one sort or another, reboots and renewals — or if you just want to wake up a little faster — can I most devoutly recommend that you give it a shot?”
Parker suggests doing it first thing: “As soon as you get up ... Crank the tap to its coldest, take a breath, and step right in ...
“The water hits, and biology asserts itself. You are not a tired balloon of cerebral activity; you are a body, and you are being challenged ... Thought is abolished. Personality is abolished. … It’s a kind of accelerated mindfulness, really: In two seconds, you’re at the sweet spot between nonentity and total presence. …
“You get out, and you’re different ... You’re wide awake ... And from the kitchen, you can hear the kettle starting to whistle.”
***
Friend Janet McKenzie responded to the column about the glory of the wad (a bunch of bills in your front pocket).
“Good morning, we enjoyed the WAD column. Reminded us of our 'successful' yard sale. There were 2 twenties in the wad of ones. I graciously offered them to David. 'I know you like a lot of money in your wallet,' I said. His reply, 'Only you think that is a lot of money.'
“Sigh.”
I know what Janet means. Sometimes, a $20, a $5 and a few ones can make a person feel rich.
