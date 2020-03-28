“I’d rather die than not see my grandchildren,” a friend told her daughter.
She wasn’t kidding and because she wasn’t, her daughter immediately acquiesced, opened the coronavirus gates and lowered the drawbridge.
Life giveth and it taketh away, and right now we’re in the taketh away part. First sports, then groceries, then friends and now grandchildren. What’s next, air?
This is a test, and as another friend said, “I think we’re failing it.”
Old people are a problem and they always have been. Who knows what to do with them in the best of times? They walk around with unsightly bandages on their foreheads, they hoard the money, they sop up all the good parking places and they complicate the seating charts at weddings.
Just when you think they couldn’t get more bothersome, they do. Old people are about a million times more likely to die of the coronavirus. The only thing worse than an old person is an old dead person. Talk about ruining a perfectly good week.
Parents, especially those with young children, aren’t dumb and they’re onto old people, especially those to whom they are related. Although they are kind enough to say that it is important to self-quarantine in order to protect the older, at risk population — us — what they’re thinking is that these people are walking coronavirus time bombs and there is no reason to get hit by the shrapnel and be collateral damage.
Grandparents have been iced. Sent to their rooms. Put in the meat locker.
Both sets of parents of our three grandchildren are hunkered down and are wisely keeping the world at bay.
“We can FaceTime,” Sue said.
We can, we have, we will. Can you FaceTime without looking at your own face? The little people at the other end of the call are cute but the big people aren’t as cute as the little people.
Friends, in a similar situation, managed to arrange a drive-by the other day. His daughter, son-in-law and two kids drove slowly by and waved. It was like a parade, a funeral parade. It had everything but the riderless horse and taps.
Had I been lucky enough to be them, I would have been tempted to run alongside the car like a dog barking at the back wheel, making funny faces and blowing kisses through the tightly shuttered glass windows.
It could be worse. We have friends who recently returned from Italy. They’re toast. The next time they see their grandchildren, their grandchildren will have grandchildren.
There are, of course, exceptions; those who have managed not to be put on the ice floe and sent out into the warming seas. They have retained contact with the newest generation. There are always exceptions and most of us are not clever enough to be one.
This much I can tell you. When we are on the other side of this, Katie might want to bar the door. You think we feed them too much ice cream already when they don’t eat every crumb of their dinner? Wait until next time.
You want ice cream? You got it. Cookies? No problem. Don’t want to eat your vegetables? I’m with you.
A few days ago, we were part of a group text initiated by the other grandfather.
“What a delight! Thanks for the visit this morning. It was our highlight.”
Sue said, “I’m happy for them.”
Why? I’m not. They had a visit and we have our memories.
Hunter, their son and our son-in-law, answered quickly, quicker than normal, sensing the political sensitivity of the matter.
“It was good seeing you all as well, albeit from the balcony 75 feet away.”
Funny. Harmony restored. Seventy-five feet has never sounded so good.
