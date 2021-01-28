Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. E winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

