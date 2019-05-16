I’m signing up for Medicare. It’s hard to believe. Someone so young and who looks as good as I do signing up for old people’s insurance. This is akin to Bruce Springsteen making the cover of AARP Magazine.
I’ve spent much of my adult life “trying to keep the old man out,” to quote Clint Eastwood. Now, I invited the old man in, poured him a drink and when I turned my back, he sat down in my chair. The old man told me we should talk, that we have some things in common but I’m not buying it.
My problem with Medicare starts with the word Medicare. Medicare doesn’t sound strong. Couldn’t they have named it something else? Given it a feeling of robustness?
Words with “care” in it do not inspire confidence. It makes me imagine somebody standing over my shoulder reminding me to put my pants on before I go outside. “Underwear wouldn’t be a bad idea either.”
“You have to sign up before your birthday,” people warned.
People had a look in their eyes when delivering the warning as if they had seen somebody who hadn’t signed up for Medicare before their birthday and ended up in an episode of “Game of Thrones,” on the business end of a sword made from Valyrian steel.
I panicked and felt a spike in my blood pressure, exactly the sort of thing that happens to people on Medicare. What if I don’t sign up before my birthday? Will they hoist my head on a turret next to Ned Stark’s?
“You can do it online,” a friend said.
Thank God. I had imagined having to go the Medicare office, getting lost and after driving around for hours, finding it and having there be a line that wrapped around the city.
A line of old, worried people. Old people are generally worried. They have good reason to be worried because they know the boogeyman may tap them on the shoulder at any time.
“Come with me. You’ll never have to worry about Part B again.”
“The form is simple," the friend said. “You can fill it out in a few minutes.”
I looked at the friend who was telling me this. Are you telling me the truth or having fun with me? I looked at his ears to see if they were growing, but he was older and if his ears got any bigger he could take off like Dumbo.
My birthday is late May so I gave myself a couple of weeks in case simple was not as simple as my so-called friend had described it.
I opened my Chromebook and clicked on Medicare. The site looked official. I think it had a seal on it, one with a man lying in a hospital bed with the caption underneath that read “Prognosis poor, but fully covered.”
I signed in. I thought I had signed in but after punching enter, it said something to the effect that I should try later. Five minutes later was later enough so I tried again. No dice.
Now, I understand those billboards with the insurance agents who specialize in Medicare: “Confused by Medicare?” As a matter of fact, yes. Clearly I need Medicare, and care in general because I can’t even sign up for Medicare.
Every day, I list “Sign up for Medicare” on my to-do list. The clock is ticking, but the clock has always been ticking. Clint knows that. Clint, if asked, would probably tell you to ignore it.
