HERB BENHAM : Sharing the good news for a change

The world has too much sadness so I'm happy to share some good news.
Sue's sister, Judy Moticka, won her school board election. Judy, the youngest of three children, lives with her husband, John, outside of St. Louis in Kirkwood, Mo.
Judy has written two novels, raised two boys and taught high school English. She decided to run for school board because she thought she had something to offer. She does and what she offers will be practical and come from the boots up, from somebody who has stood in front of a classroom and tried to light a fire with a spark.
Judy discovered what many people have: There are no small elections. Passions can run as high in school board races as they might if you were running for president of the United States.
People care about school boards. People pay attention to school boards, school board decisions and what happens in the classroom. No one runs for school board for the money because there is no money but no money doesn't translate into not giving a darn.
School boards need women. Now they have Judy in Kirkwood. She comes from good sensible pioneer stock and school boards are better with good sensible pioneer stock.
•••
My niece Anna Benham got into law school. This is good news item No. 2. She takes after her dad, my brother Mark, in that she doesn't fear higher education or advanced degrees.
Anna is deaf and has a cochlear implant. Nothing has stopped this young woman who has probably had to work twice as hard as the rest of us. Has, did and will.
Anna wants to be a public defender. That's better than being on a school board in terms of money but becoming a public defender or a district attorney is no way to get rich. They are trying to do something, contribute something and make the world a better place.
•••
Our friends John and Lori had their first grandchild. Now they have a granddaughter, Nora Kathleen Hale.
It's sort of a club. Maybe a cult, but grandparenting is something I wish for everybody if possible. It's easy joy without much toil.
My job is easier. Now, I no longer have to make the case for how much fun it is to be a grandparent and have John and Lori look at me, like I looked at people before we had our first grandchild, with a blank stare and thinking that the person gushing in front of them was near crazy.
"I get it," said Lori.
They get it and they are going to be getting a lot of it. It's fun. We can't have too much fun especially when the world is filled with the opposite of fun.
Three things, three landmarks, three experiences for which to feel grateful.
We celebrate when we can. Have faith in life even when it is easy not to. Good, better and almost perfect is never far away.