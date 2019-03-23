For his fourth birthday, he was a pirate. That made sense. He’s plundered, stolen and captured our hearts. Done the same with his parents, too.
Grandchildren. They’ll do that to you. Do it when you’re not looking. Do it when you are.
Do it wearing an eye patch, a red sash and a pair of pirate pants.
Last year, his party had a construction theme. This year it was pirates. Next year it will be whatever it is and, whatever it is, he will believe in it as deeply and wholeheartedly as a 5-year-old can believe.
The belief. That’s what kills you. When a child believes it is as deep as the ocean and as high as the Himalayas. That belief is its own religion and as unshakable as the bedrock on which religion is founded.
We gave Andrew a pirate’s chest, a pirate costume and a plastic sword. Sue did the shopping and was gracious enough to include me on the card. Thank goodness for grandmothers.
The chest was wooden and had a skull clasp that kept other inquisitive pirates at bay. The clasp was important because the chest had a soft treasure bag full of gold doubloons.
The doubloons were plastic but they might as well have been made from gold. Whatever they were, they were priceless and this pirate was not ready to part with them.
After he opened the pirate’s chest, I asked him If I could have a doubloon. He started to give me one but then he thought better of it. Who knows what I would do with it or how I might spend it. This pirate couldn’t take that risk.
Andrew opened the gift shortly before dinner. When he was called to the table, he put the chest at his place where his plate would usually go. He wasn’t going to get separated from the chest, not even for some macaroni and cheese.
“Do you want to put the chest on the floor and play with it after dinner?” his dad asked.
“No, I want it right here,” he said.
I’m surprised he didn’t suggest that his father walk the plank. Walk the plank and take the guy who wanted to borrow a gold doubloon with him.
After dinner, we had the first of his three birthday cakes. He had enough cake for the seventh fleet. This is a popular pirate and a pirate who didn’t want to be without cake.
Bed normally followed cake but on his birthday, the pirate was allowed to stay up an extra hour. Farmers go to bed early. Not pirates.
He wanted to play, if you call trying to saw off my left foot with his plastic sword fun and games. After he dispensed with the left foot, I offered him my right. Take my hands, too.
That night, I put him to bed. I read him "Captain LaPlank, The Perfect Pirate." There were lots of words in it and I wasn’t sure if we were going to get through it but we did. Four is different than three like pirates are different from construction workers.
I laid down with him. I didn’t want him to go to sleep. I didn’t want him to grow up either. I like this pirate just the way he is.
“This is how small moments become decades, how discrete events blur into a lifetime, ” columnist John Krist wrote years ago about his daughter.
“Time is not a thief; he is a kidnapper. Each day is a brief abduction; the child who leaves the house in the morning is not the same as the one who returns in the afternoon. One day — perhaps tomorrow — it won’t be a child at all who returns.”
That’s what pirates do. They steal your heart and then set sail for the open seas.
