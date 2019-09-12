Notice came with an email alert from Capital One. One of those alerts that signify possible fraud. The notice read: “Is the tip that you left 48 percent?”
The alert was printed in big, bright letters. There was no missing that one.
Wow. Forty-eight percent. Aren’t we generous? Spending money like we have green paper and a printing press.
We had gone to dinner with friends after seeing “Blinded by the Light,” at Maya Cinemas. The movie is about a young Pakistani boy in England who discovers Bruce Springsteen and whose life is saved, so to speak, by that discovery.
The movie was moving, upbeat and long enough and close enough to dinner that we decided to go to one of our favorite Italian restaurants afterwards. Going to dinner on a whim is the sort of thing that is possible when the kids grow up, and if yours are still hanging around, don’t lose hope because one day they will leave. I promise.
The dinner was great. It’s always great. What’s more fun than dinner with friends you’ve known for 30-plus years and with whom you have shared many of life’s highlights and less-than-highlights. One being, highlight-wise, everybody has survived. At least so far and it’s prudent not to look past next week.
The food, service and the merriment must have been terrific because after the meal we split the check and inadvertently added a 48 percent tip, a tip so generous that Capital had flagged it as possible fraud.
Given that all of our kids have spent time in the service industry, I hew to a 20 percent tip should the service prove friendly and professional. A good server is like a good real estate agent. Whatever it looks like from the outside, the work isn’t easy. They earn their money.
However, 48 percent may be on the high side unless the service included a shoe shine, a magic show and a stirring rendition of “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.”
What is the over-tipper to do? Doing nothing is possible. Nothing or undoing the tip through the credit card company and returning to the restaurant and explaining yourself: “I’ve always loved your service. It’s some of the best in town, if not the world, but it is possible that we may have been a little merrier than we realized.”
“Merrier” can happen after a movie and dinner with good friends that includes lively conversation.
Undo all of that? Wouldn’t you pay double for that kind of joy, although if you did, you’d be broke and out of business before you reached the end of your life.
It made me wonder what would Chuck Wall, the former professor at BC, have done? In 1993, Wall, also known as the “King of Kindness,” challenged his students to "commit one random act of senseless kindness." That challenge spread around the world and helped spawn the pay-it-forward movement.
“Random,” “senseless,” the movement still lives. Chuck would have let it go. Chuck was right.
