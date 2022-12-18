HERB BENHAM: Selling the truck the end of an era

It was probably time to sell the truck five years ago but with trucks you don't want to make any sudden moves.
Slow is good. Old trucks are all about slow. Breathe in, breathe out and make your decision on the seventh exhale.
Trucks aren't like cars. Anybody can own a car and anybody does, but owning a truck is an entirely different calculus.
Cars are utilitarian. They take you to work and back. To the store and back. However, trucks can do all of that and more.
Trucks can haul, tow and move. If the sun is out, you can hang your left arm out of the driver's side and either get a nice left arm tan or if it's hot and your air conditioner doesn't work, let the wind cool your arm. Cool your arm and look at the country through which you are driving.
Driving a truck is good but so is looking out the window at the truck parked in the driveway. It's like having sheep in the field and cows in the barn.
This truck, 30 years old, has aged like its owner. The truck went through a parade of batteries between uses. The air conditioner worked and then it didn't.After replacing two compressors, and realizing no matter how often and how much Freon I put in it, it would still blow hot air, I accepted fate and let the truck return to its natural state as a farmer might a field on which he formerly grew corn but now has let lay fallow.
Air conditioning is a luxury. There is not a lot about luxurious about driving an old truck. Comforting yes, luxurious, maybe not.
The truck is loud, the stuffing is coming out of the seats and sticks to the bottom of your pants and sometimes the windshield wipers work and sometimes they forget. It doesn't rain much around here and when it does, it doesn't rain hard so reliable windshield wipers are a luxury too.
The truck sat in the driveway for months between dump runs and friends who borrowed it to pick up a new sofa or dump an old one. Recently, the back left tire went flat. The tires were old and when tires are old, sometimes they give up and they don't need a nail or a screw to help them along. When the tire went flat, the truck, like California politics, leaned left of center.
Politics aside, an old truck in the driveway with a flat tire is not a good look. It signals a general relaxing of standards, not high to begin with given the truck's chipped paint, dented fenders, cracked dash, a steering column and wheel that had been torn out by thieves who wanted to hotwire it (subsequently reinstalled but without being able to tell what gear the driver was in) and the headliner, which had been stapled to the roof but still drooped like a cream colored low sky on a winter day.
"Can we sell the truck?" Sue said or asked, depending how you take it.
Good question. We can sell it but can we sell it? The truck takes a special buyer, one with a dream and a plan.
Had Henry, our 2-year-old grandson who lives down the street, been older then he could have been that buyer because he loves trucks even when they have a flat tire.
Fleet Services changed the tire and we were back in business. I offered it to Thomas to haul flour, tomato sauce and arugula for his fledgling pizza business.
I threw him a set of keys, told him to use it anytime he liked. A few days later, I came home just as he was pulling into the driveway on a shredded back tire. It had blown out around 24th and Oak and he had driven home on the rim. He gave me the keys back in such a way that meant, "Thank you, Dad, but there has to be a better way."
Truck romance is not necessarily genetic. I've tried, but riding on the rim for 10 blocks, getting the looks askew that you get when doing so might be more persuasive than any chromosome.
I've had some epic runs to the dump. The neighborhood won't be the same without the rumbling of the engine you can hear from two blocks away. The sound was an announcement that the truck was close to home and so was its owner.