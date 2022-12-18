 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HERB BENHAM: Selling the truck the end of an era

+1 
Herb Benham column

Herb Benham

 The Bakersfield Californian
Herb truck

It's finally time for Herb Benham to part ways with his beloved old white truck, seen here in 2018.

 Courtesy of Herb Benham

It was probably time to sell the truck five years ago but with trucks you don't want to make any sudden moves.

Slow is good. Old trucks are all about slow. Breathe in, breathe out and make your decision on the seventh exhale.

Email contributing columnist Herb Benham at benham.herb@gmail.com. His column appears here on Sundays; the views expressed are his own.

Coronavirus Cases