After watching Roger Federer glide around the court in the finals of Indian Wells last Sunday I realized we had a lot in common, starting with we both continue to defy expectations. Although he lost to the gifted young Austrian Dominic Thiem in three sets, the 37-year-old Federer does what he does and I do what I do whatever it is I do.
Federer has two sets of twins — two girls and two boys — and I have twin 24-year-old nephews — Jack and Carson — with whom I was sitting while watching Federer. We understand twins and would have a lot to talk about if we spoke, which we haven’t recently but might after he reads this column.
We both have lively Twitter accounts and between us we have 12,400,311 followers — which includes his 12.4 million and my 311.
We each have a team. A team and adoring wives. What our wives have in common is that they both adore him.
We’ve made a lot of money. If you add the prize money, endorsements, Swiss real estate deals and interest from my Kasasa account at what used to be called Kern Federal Credit Union and now is more brassily known as Strata, we have a net worth of $450,000,007.36.
We share a keen interest in languages and have a certain facility for them. We speak eight and a half languages between us. His seven and my one and a half. ¿Te gusta guacamole?
We are philanthropists and have charitable foundations. Federer’s RFF “works with carefully selected local organizations in long-term partnerships, supports the development of individual skills, searches for innovative solutions and acts in a targeted way in order to improve the children's situation over the long term.”
“Targeted,” “development,” “skills,” “solutions” — these are concepts in my own foundational work. Together, we have raised $30 million to $40 million for our education programs in South Africa.
We are both athletes and known for our tennis. Together, we’ve won 20 Grand Slam titles, 100 career singles titles, an Olympic gold medal and two Kern County Doubles Championships.
We are savvy real estate investors and together own a slew of houses in Switzerland, a luxury apartment in Dubai and a house in Bakersfield. An old house and a house that could use a new roof because some of the shingles and most of the eaves blew off during the last storm.
The Bakersfield house is not paid off yet but with our collective assets, it will be free and clear in 23 years. Twenty-three years or tomorrow if we chose to, we just haven’t chosen to.
We prefer to fly privately and between us own a jet. Although we like people and want to help (note foundation work) getting through airports can be messy because of our fans, and the people sleeping on the chairs with their mouths open, so it makes more sense to be whisked to the head of the line and wave to those poor people as we fly over them.
After 21 years (that’s when we turned pro), we continue to defy the odds and share in each other’s successes. We take pleasure in them. Especially mine in his.
